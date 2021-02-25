The Brown County Commissioners met Monday morning and heard a local health update and news about the COVID-19 vaccine.
Brown County Health Director Robin Downard reported 14 active cases for a total of 1,104, one hospitalized and 32 deaths as of that day. Testing continues at the Hiawatha Community Hospital COVID clinic, along with the testing site set up at the Horton Armory, but she noted that testing had really dropped off.
“Some days they don’t test at either site,” she said.
The big news continues to be the roll out of the COVID-19 vaccine, which has already started in Brown County. In fact, the county has entered Phase II of the governor’s proposed vaccine distribution, which includes those residents age 65 and older along with additional emergency personnel such as police and fire department volunteers.
Downard said vaccines did not arrive last week, due to the weather, but the plan is to continue to administer between 100-200 each week at a special clinic set up at the Fisher Community Center in Hiawatha.
She informed the county commissioners that the vaccine available in Brown County has been the Moderna and as of Monday, 700 had been administered. This comes in a two-part vaccination – about three weeks apart. Downard said a large group of teachers are currently getting their second dose of the vaccine.
Downard said the Health Department is working with HCH Pharmacist Jean Abeita at the hospital to survey local residents who have signed up for the vaccine and to get those administered. She said they have created a spreadsheet and work their way through the list based on birthdate. If someone who had previously signed up to get the vaccine decides to pass on it when they are notified that it is their turn, then that dose is offered to the next person on the spreadsheet.
Downard said there has been some confusion on how the vaccine is being administered and some people are seeing that only one member in the household is eligible for a vaccine so far. This is based on birthdate and other criteria that could have made, for example, only one of a husband and wife team eligible so far.
All of the 10 providers also referred 10 patients that they felt were in high need of the vaccine to be added to the list. She said these patients are ones who have severe health issues or cancer. Downard said as more vaccines arrive, they may have a challenge finding enough nurses to staff the vaccine administration.
She said they have enough volunteers to check people in, “it’s the nurses to actually administer the vaccine is where I am falling short of.”
Brown County Emergency Management Director Don Pounds said he wasn’t sure how long the Horton testing site would need to be open. He said the government is also giving free rapid test kits to any certified labs, so this availability of testing could lessen the demand on the Horton site and the Hiawatha Community Hospital. Results from these rapid tests are available within 30-60 minutes.
“I think we are getting past the testing point and concentrating on the vaccine,” he said.
Pounds also informed the commissioners he was investigating the possibility of more FEMA reimbursements for COVID expenses and would provide more details to the commissioners soon.
If anyone is interested in getting on the vaccine list for the upcoming phases, they can contact the hospital at 742-6462 or send an email to vaccine@hch-ks.org. For those wanting to get on a list for COVID-19, go to the following site for an online survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/G59GSKX.
Email brcovidinfo@nekmulticounty.org for concerns and questions about the vaccine.
In other business:
• George Bruning presented a quote for $16,300 from WKG Sales to do the repairs to the shag truck. Bruning also discussed other options for purchase. The commissioners said they would like a time frame on the repairs quote. Bruning contacted Walker and the time frame would be three weeks. The commission voted to approve the quote for $16,300 from WKG Sales to do the repairs to the shag truck.
• Bruning also discussed the vacation time that he needed to take before the end of March. Bruning will be gone most of the month of March.
• County Attorney Kevin Hill requested a 15 minute executive session. The commissioners approved to go into an Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three Commissioners, Kevin Hill, Vicki Hubin, and Chris Denner present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by William Pollock. Closed 8:45 a.m. Opened 9:00 a.m. No binding action was taken.
• Sandy Carter, IT Director, presented a wage structure and the applications for the additional IT position for the commission’s review. The commission voted to adopt the wage structure for the IT Department.
• Carter also presented the quote from Civic Plus for $5,500 for the first year and $5,250 for a two annual recurring service to allow streaming to the county website for the commission meetings. The meetings are currently being steamed on Facebook. The commissioners said they felt it was important to continue offering streamed services of the meetings and voted topurchase of the service from Civic Plus for $5,500 for the first year and $5,250 for a two annual recurring service to allow streaming to the county website for the commission meetings.
• The commission discussed training with Melissa Gormley, interim secretary, and Tami Lehmkuhl, new Road and Bridge secretary.
• Oil Bids for an estimated 500,000 gallons of RS-1H for road oiling were opened. Bids were as follows: Vance Brothers, Inc. with a bid of 1.93 for RS-1H, $2.18 for RS-1HP and $2.03 for RS-1H Plus per gallon; Ergon with a bid of $2.30 for RS-1H, and $2.40 for RS-1HP per gallon and Coastal Refining & Marketing with a bid of $2.14 for RS-1H and $2.34 for RS-1HP per gallon. Road Foremen Terry Siebenmorgen, Jerry Hisle and Rodney Allen were present for the bid opening. The commission voted to accept the Vance Brothers, Inc. bid.
• Rodney Allen, District 3 foreman, discussed chip and sealing for cities and the schools.
• Don Pounds, Emergency Management Director, Lynn Holt, Program Delivery Manager for Kansas Department of Emergency Management, discussed the damage done to a bridge located at Kingfisher and K20 from the 2019 floods. There was discussion if the work performed would meet the criteria for the county to be reimbursed by FEMA funds. Don Pounds will be the point of contact for this project. Holt will contact Pounds following the meeting.
• The commissioners voted to allow Hiawatha High School use of courthouse square with bathrooms and electricity for their musical on May 7-8 and use of courthouse square for practices May 3-6.
• The commission approved an Emergency Vehicle Permits for Ryan Lanter and Nicholas Hilderbrand.
• The commission approved the Sac and Fox occupational license.
• The commission voted to correct the wage scale for Assistant Road and Bridge Foreman to $18.00 per hour.
• The commission acknowledged the letter received from Brown County landowner, David Brant, in regards to the proposed poultry facility.
CORRECTION: In last week's commission report, Tami Lehmkuhl was incorrectly referred to as Commissioner Richard Lehmkuhl's niece. In fact, she is his sister-in-law. The World regrets the error.
