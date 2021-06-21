Howard and Lori Elliot of Hiawatha have been named to the 2020 class of the Kansas Master Farmer and Master Farm Homemaker program in recognition of their leadership in agriculture, environmental stewardship and service to the community.
The statewide awards program is in its 94th year and is sponsored by K-State Research and Extension and Kansas Farmer magazine.
The annual awards banquet will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson. A reception is planned for 3:30 p.m. in the 4-H Encampment Building, followed by dinner at 5;30 p.m. in the adjacent Dillon Hall.
Reservations for dinner are required and are available by contacting Sue Robinson at 785-532-5820 or srobinso@ksu.edu.
The Elliot family farm is on its fourth and fifth generation of continuous operation in northeast Kansas, starting with Howard Elliot’s great grandfather in 1901. Howard and his wife Lori continue to farm alongside their children today and hope to pass on the same lessons they have learned to their grandchildren.
Howard was born on his family farm operation, helping with chores as he grew up. In high school, he was heavily involved in 4-H and FFA – two programs that would continue to make a large impact in the Elliot's’ lives.
Howard then went on to graduate from North Central Area Vo-Tech School in production agriculture. After graduating, Howard began farming full-time on his family farm.
In his career, Howard served various cabinet positions in the Roy’s Creek Watershed, Northeast Kansas Beef Breeder Association, and Brown-Nemaha pork producers. Outside of agricultural-related activities, Howard has served on the St. Ann’s Catholic Church board, is a member of the Knights of Columbus and helped coach baseball and softball teams.
Lori grew up on her family’s dairy farm in Marysville. Like Howard, she was also very involved with 4-H. Lori met Howard at North Central Area Vo-Tech School where she was the only female in her production agriculture class. Lori is very active in her community, serving on the Hiawatha Community Hospital Board and Hospital Foundation Board, Roy’s Creek Watershed and as a leader of the local 4-H club. Lori also serves as president of the Ladies Altar society of St. Ann’s Catholic Church.
The couple has three children: Mathew, Teresa, and Sara, all of whom are still involved with the family farm.
In high school, eldest son Mathew was involved with 4-H and FFA. He represented his local FFA chapter at the Washington Leadership Conference in Washington D.C. and was awarded the Key Award upon his completion of 4-H.
Mathew graduated from Kansas State University with dual degrees in animal science and agricultural journalism and communications. During his time at K-State, he also served as president of the Phi Kappa Theta fraternity. Mathew currently works on the family farm and holds positions on the Brown County Conservation District and Ag Extension Board. His wife, Amy, works as a clinical lab scientist at the local hospital. They have two daughters: Clara and Tessa.
Daughter Theresa was also very involved in 4-H and FFA in her high school years, earning the Key Award upon her completion of the program, and serving as president of the local FFA Chapter and 4-H club. Theresa graduated from K-State with a degree in agribusiness and was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority.
She currently works for Frontier Farm Credit, as well as being active in her community by being involved in the Brown County Extension Council, Little Hands Daycare Board of Directors, and the Brown County Farm Bureau. Her husband, Levi, was her high school sweetheart. He also attended K-State and graduated with a degree in horticulture. Levi is currently active in the Kansas Soybean Association Emerging Young Leaders program and Roy’s Creek Watershed board. They have three children: Caleb, Eric, and Annie.
The Elliot’s youngest child, Sara, was also awarded the Key Award for her time in 4-H, and continued to work at the Rock Springs Ranch 4-H summer camp for two years during college. She graduated from K-State with a degree in in secondary education mathematics, and was a member of the Alpha Clovia scholarship house. Sara currently works at Fort Riley Middle School as an 8th grade algebra teacher.
Today, the Elliot’s farm manages corn, soybeans, and a cow herd. The Elliot family farm were early innovators: they were one of the first in Brown County to construct a grain elevator, and Howard’s father built some of the first tile outlet terraces. Conservation is a large part of the Elliot’s focus – they have been awarded the Banker’s Awards for Conservation, the Grass Lands Award for pasture management, and the Sustainable Ag Award from the Ag Partners Coop and AGP.
The Elliots believe growing up in agriculture teaches profound life lessons. “Livestock taught [our children] about the miracle of birth, and the sadness of death...Crops taught them that sometimes no matter how hard you work and do things the best you know how, that there are times when things out of your control...can make things go bad,” they said.
Howard and Lori deeply enjoy getting to work with their children and look forward to watching their grandchildren grow alongside their farm.
