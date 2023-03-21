MANHATTAN - A Brown County couple is among six being recognized at the Kansas Master Farmers and Master Farm Homemakers awards banquet March 24.
According to the K-State Research and Extension office, Mark and Marcia Knudson of Brown County are among the six couples to be recognized for their leadership in agriculture, environmental stewardship and service to their communities.
Mark and Marcia Knudson are fourth generation farmers, continuing to farm land land that has been passed down in their family since the 1800s. They said they care for the land by using technology that helps with soil and water management, and no-till practices.
“Our main goal as a family farming operation,” they write, “is to produce high quality food products with the lowest impact to our environment.”
Both were born and raised in Brown County and were members of Zion Lutheran Church, where they say they have memories of growing up together.
Mark began farming after high school with his father and grandfather. Marcia grew up on the family farm that her grandfather purchased during the depression, and where her father was raised.
The Knudsons have four children: Tricia and husband Christopher Ricklefs have two children; twins Matthew and Michael; and Meredith and husband Matt Mueller.
The statewide awards program is in its 96th year and is sponsored by K-State Research and Extension and Kansas Farmer Magazine.
Other couples to be recognized include those from Anderson, Pottawatomie, Atchison, Sedwick and Barber counties.
The annual awards banquet will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 24 at the Four Points by Sheraton hotel in Manhattan. Reservations for dinner are required and are available by contacting Sue Robinson at 785-532-5820 or srobinso@ksu.edu.
