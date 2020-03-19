The Brown County Courthouse will be closed to the general public until further notice. This is effective as of 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 19.
“Out of concern for of our employees and the general public the Commissioners decided at a special meeting today to close the Courthouse to the general public. There will be staff in each office to answer the phones and work up mail.
We encourage you to take advantage of our online services and please feel free to call our staff with any questions you may have about those services.”
County Clerk’s Office 785-742-2581
County Treasurer’s Office 785-742-2051
Register of Deeds Office 785-742-3741
Appraiser’s Office
785-742-7232
District Court
785-742-7481
“Please be safe and continue to follow the KDHE guidelines and check their website for the latest information. This is uncharted territory for all Americans but if we work together we will come out of this emergency on the other side stronger than ever.”
