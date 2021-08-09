The Brown County Sheriff recently researched KBI crime statistics and has announced that Brown County is the second lowest in reported crime of the 10 counties in Northeast Kansas.
Sheriff John Merchant noted that when a report of crimes such as burglary, criminal damage to property, theft and others are reported to dispatch or law enforcement an occurrence is generated to the state. The state gathers these statistics and compiles in a database, according to each Sheriff's Department and Police Department in each county.
Also taken into account is a county's population and the crime rate is figured by reported occurrences per 1,000 population.
Sheriff Merchant said of the 10 Northeast Kansas counties, Brown County is 2nd lowest in reported crime.
"Through active patrol, community policing and following up on citizen complaints we are very fortunate to have a relatively low crime rate for residents who live in Brown County, outside city or tribal jurisdictions," he said. "I am very glad our crime rate has dropped even lower than it was last year. People are looking for places to live and raise their family where crime rates are low and policing is prevalent. We have been very successful
especially with the cooperation we receive from the public."
Sheriff Merchant urged any resident with a question to contact him at the Sheriff's Office at 742-7125. More information is available on the web at KBI Crime Index.
