Seventh-five kids showed off their leg strength at the Brown County Fair's pedal power tractor pull last Thursday.
The Pedal Power Tractor Pull was sponsored by Bruna Implement, Skyview Equipment, Hiaatha Implement, WKG Sales and Service and Olsen Farms "Pedal Power."
There were four classes: age 5 and under, 6-7 year olds, 8-9 year olds and 10-11 year olds. The Pit Crew workers were from Sabetha FFA (Walker Lowdermilk), Doniphan FFA (Emma Albers), Hiawatha FFA (Allison Arment) and Horton FFA (Kyle Hammersmith, Noah Mathias, Noah Isaacs, Sam Heinen, Trey Lockwood).
Register of participants were Pastor Alan Ely and hiw wife, Teresa from the Zion Lutheran Church of Everest and emceeing the event was Seth Tollefson.
All participants received a bottle of cold water or Mountain Dew, courtesy of Horton Thriftway.
Organizer Keith Olsen wanted to thank everyone who made this year another successful pull and hopes to see everyone back next year.
"If you could not see it in person, keep your eyes open because it was taped by Rainbow Communications and will be shown sometime real soon on their local television station," he said.
In the 5 & Under class, sponsored by WKG Sales and Service the kids pulled 125 pounds and the winners were 1st-Hudson Rice, 2nd-Wesley Heinen and 3rd-Caleb Manche.
In the 6-7 class, sponsored by Hiawatha Implement, the kids pulled 125 pounds. Winners were 1st-Caden Phillips, 2nd-Owen Nioce, 3rd-Chloe Rice.
In the 8-9 class, sponsored by Skyview Equipment, pulling 175 pounds. The winners were 1st-Tabitha Rice, 2nd-Rowdy Bruning and 3rd-Ryker Massey.
In the 10-11 class, sponsored by Bruna Implement, pulling 175 pounds. Winners were 1st-Landyn Barnhart, 2nd-Ben Selland and 3rd-Wyatt Chartier.
