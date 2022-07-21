The 2022 Brown County Fair is a wrap and many of the county’s 4-Hers went home with ribbons and other awards, along with the satisfaction of a job well done.
Attached are a few more photos from the fair and we will be printing a few more in coming weeks with results as they are received from the Brown County Extension Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.