Cloverbud Sofi Selland, pictured with her brother, Max, is exploring all types of projects in 4-H, including baking to raise funds as part of a service project. She is excited to exhibit some of her projects at the 2023 Brown County Fair in Horton.
I am Alise Reschke, and this is my eighth year in 4-H. Come to the Brown County Fair, meet my market steer, Clifford, and watch us in the beef show on Wednesday, July 12, at 5:30 p.m. Also, tour the Horton Community Building to see the arts and crafts and foods projects I have been working on. My 4-H club, the Fairview Willing Workers, will have a float in the fair parade on Tuesday, July 11, at 6:30 p.m. Can’t wait to see you at the fair, July 8 to 14!
My name is Annika Reschke. I am a member of the Fairview Willing Workers 4-H Club, and this is my ninth year in 4-H. Come to the Brown County Fair, July 8-14, and see my market steer in the beef show on Wednesday, July 12, starting at 5:30 p.m. I will also be in the swine show Wednesday morning at 8 a.m., plus have foods and arts and crafts exhibits on display in the blue building. I look forward to seeing you at the fair!
My crossbred heifer, Abby, and I have been hard at work preparing for the Brown County Fair. I’m Austynn Wenger of the Modern Sunflowers 4- Club, and I invite you to the beef show on Wednesday, June 12th at 5:30 pm. Be sure to come back to the barn and meet Abby!
The Brown County 4-H Fair is around the corner, and I can’t wait to take my horse ‘Pie.’ My name is Carolyn Schuetz, and I have been in the Modern Sunflowers 4-H club for 12 years and this will be my fifth year in the horse project. I have enjoyed working with my horse, but I am a little sad this will be my last year as a 4-Her. Come check out the horse show on July 9 starting at 10 a.m. at the Babcock Arena in Hiawatha!
My heifer Gabby might be camera shy but I’m ready to shine at the Brown County Fair. I’m Devynn Wenger, and this is my 7th year in the beef project. Come see Gabby and I strut our stuff at the beef show on Wednesday of fair week!
For my foods and nutrition project this year, one of my goals is to plan and prepare healthy meals for my family. Two major ah-has during this year have been 1. I need to plan my meals in advance so that I have all the ingredients and ample time to cook and 2. not everyone in my family will like every dish I prepare! I’m Elly O’Bryan of the Modern Sunflowers 4-H Club, and I look forward to sharing more of my newly learned skills at the upcoming Brown County Fair.
Yummmmy! My name is Eric Manche and I’ve been busy learning how to measure baking ingredients this summer. All my family and friends have enjoyed testing the different goodies I’ve been making. Join me at the Brown County Fair July 10 to 14, 2023 to see some of my baking, my model rocket and woodworking project as well as my pigs Karen, Katie and Kenny and my heifers Kelly and Kay.
It’s that time of year again…. FAIR TIME! Join me along with other Brown County 4-Hers during the week of July 10-14, 2023 in Horton. One of my projects this year is photography. I’ve been taking pictures while visiting D.C.. You could also see me at the Swine show on Wednesday, July 12 at 8:00 A.M. I have also been busy preparing my foods, buymanship, and horticulture projects. I look forward to sharing my projects with you. Please take time to support local 4-Hers at the fair this year! I’m Kaden Smith, an eleven-year Willis All-Stars 4-H member.
Landy O’Bryan — Citizenship is defined as one fulfilling their civic and social responsibilities to contribute to the wellbeing of the communities in which they are a member. As president of the Modern Sunflowers 4-H Club, I put my citizenship project into practice at each monthly meeting. I’m Landry O’Bryan, and I encourage you to attend the Brown County Fair to see our entire 4-H community of successful citizens!
Max Selland, 3rd year member of the Modern Sunflowers 4-H Club is excited to share about his 3rd grade class’s Gingerbread Lane project as part of his Foods and Nutrition project at this year’s Brown County Fair.
I am Reid Reschke, and this is my fifth year in 4-H. I am so excited for the Brown County Fair, July 8-14. I will show my market steer, Deuce, in the beef show on Wednesday, July 12, at 5:30 p.m. I will also be showing my pigs — Bacon, Ham, and Sausage — in the swine show Wednesday morning at 8:00 a.m., plus have foods and arts and crafts exhibits on display in the Horton Community Building. I’m looking forward to seeing you at the fair!
Come to the Brown County Fair in Horton, Kansas during the week of July 10-14, 2023. I’m Kirsten Smith, a seven-year member of the Willis All-Stars 4-H Club. I’ve been working hard preparing for the fair. One of my projects this year is fiber arts. I am making a wildlife pillow. I have also been busy preparing my clothing construction outfit for the style revue on Monday, July 10th at 6:00 P.M. Other projects that I’m bringing to the fair are foods, arts and crafts, buymanship, horticulture, and photography projects. Hope to see you at the fair. Thanks for your support! 4-Hers are “Making the BEST better”!
Cloverbud Sofi Selland, pictured with her brother, Max, is exploring all types of projects in 4-H, including baking to raise funds as part of a service project. She is excited to exhibit some of her projects at the 2023 Brown County Fair in Horton.
I am Alise Reschke, and this is my eighth year in 4-H. Come to the Brown County Fair, meet my market steer, Clifford, and watch us in the beef show on Wednesday, July 12, at 5:30 p.m. Also, tour the Horton Community Building to see the arts and crafts and foods projects I have been working on. My 4-H club, the Fairview Willing Workers, will have a float in the fair parade on Tuesday, July 11, at 6:30 p.m. Can’t wait to see you at the fair, July 8 to 14!
My name is Annika Reschke. I am a member of the Fairview Willing Workers 4-H Club, and this is my ninth year in 4-H. Come to the Brown County Fair, July 8-14, and see my market steer in the beef show on Wednesday, July 12, starting at 5:30 p.m. I will also be in the swine show Wednesday morning at 8 a.m., plus have foods and arts and crafts exhibits on display in the blue building. I look forward to seeing you at the fair!
My crossbred heifer, Abby, and I have been hard at work preparing for the Brown County Fair. I’m Austynn Wenger of the Modern Sunflowers 4- Club, and I invite you to the beef show on Wednesday, June 12th at 5:30 pm. Be sure to come back to the barn and meet Abby!
The Brown County 4-H Fair is around the corner, and I can’t wait to take my horse ‘Pie.’ My name is Carolyn Schuetz, and I have been in the Modern Sunflowers 4-H club for 12 years and this will be my fifth year in the horse project. I have enjoyed working with my horse, but I am a little sad this will be my last year as a 4-Her. Come check out the horse show on July 9 starting at 10 a.m. at the Babcock Arena in Hiawatha!
My heifer Gabby might be camera shy but I’m ready to shine at the Brown County Fair. I’m Devynn Wenger, and this is my 7th year in the beef project. Come see Gabby and I strut our stuff at the beef show on Wednesday of fair week!
For my foods and nutrition project this year, one of my goals is to plan and prepare healthy meals for my family. Two major ah-has during this year have been 1. I need to plan my meals in advance so that I have all the ingredients and ample time to cook and 2. not everyone in my family will like every dish I prepare! I’m Elly O’Bryan of the Modern Sunflowers 4-H Club, and I look forward to sharing more of my newly learned skills at the upcoming Brown County Fair.
Yummmmy! My name is Eric Manche and I’ve been busy learning how to measure baking ingredients this summer. All my family and friends have enjoyed testing the different goodies I’ve been making. Join me at the Brown County Fair July 10 to 14, 2023 to see some of my baking, my model rocket and woodworking project as well as my pigs Karen, Katie and Kenny and my heifers Kelly and Kay.
It’s that time of year again…. FAIR TIME! Join me along with other Brown County 4-Hers during the week of July 10-14, 2023 in Horton. One of my projects this year is photography. I’ve been taking pictures while visiting D.C.. You could also see me at the Swine show on Wednesday, July 12 at 8:00 A.M. I have also been busy preparing my foods, buymanship, and horticulture projects. I look forward to sharing my projects with you. Please take time to support local 4-Hers at the fair this year! I’m Kaden Smith, an eleven-year Willis All-Stars 4-H member.
Landy O’Bryan — Citizenship is defined as one fulfilling their civic and social responsibilities to contribute to the wellbeing of the communities in which they are a member. As president of the Modern Sunflowers 4-H Club, I put my citizenship project into practice at each monthly meeting. I’m Landry O’Bryan, and I encourage you to attend the Brown County Fair to see our entire 4-H community of successful citizens!
Max Selland, 3rd year member of the Modern Sunflowers 4-H Club is excited to share about his 3rd grade class’s Gingerbread Lane project as part of his Foods and Nutrition project at this year’s Brown County Fair.
I am Reid Reschke, and this is my fifth year in 4-H. I am so excited for the Brown County Fair, July 8-14. I will show my market steer, Deuce, in the beef show on Wednesday, July 12, at 5:30 p.m. I will also be showing my pigs — Bacon, Ham, and Sausage — in the swine show Wednesday morning at 8:00 a.m., plus have foods and arts and crafts exhibits on display in the Horton Community Building. I’m looking forward to seeing you at the fair!
Come to the Brown County Fair in Horton, Kansas during the week of July 10-14, 2023. I’m Kirsten Smith, a seven-year member of the Willis All-Stars 4-H Club. I’ve been working hard preparing for the fair. One of my projects this year is fiber arts. I am making a wildlife pillow. I have also been busy preparing my clothing construction outfit for the style revue on Monday, July 10th at 6:00 P.M. Other projects that I’m bringing to the fair are foods, arts and crafts, buymanship, horticulture, and photography projects. Hope to see you at the fair. Thanks for your support! 4-Hers are “Making the BEST better”!
It is fair time once again in Northeast Kansas, as the Brown County Free Fair will kick off in Horton next week.
The week’s festivities will get started on Friday with NEK Regional Judging at the Blue Building for geology, entomology, forestry and wildlife projects.
Saturday will be project drop off at the Blue Building starting at 8 a.m. with each 4H group set for a designated time.
On Sunday, the horse and pet shows are scheduled and Monday will feature livestock entries as well as the Brown County Shooting Sports show at 1 p.m., and the Public Fashion Revue (2 p.m.) and Food Auction at the Horton Blue Building at 6 p.m.
On Tuesday, Brown County Farm Bureau will serve breakfast at 7:30 a.m., and after a day of showing animals, the Brown County Fair Parade will be held in downtown Horton that evening at 6:30, followed by the Pedal Power Tractor Pull.
Wednesday will feature a breakfast by the Everest 4-Leaf Clovers Club and a hot dog lunch served by the Union State Bank. The swine show is in the morning, with the beef and dairy show Wednesday evening. Photography, crops and weeds judging will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Bounce houses and a mechanical bull will be on hand for entertainment at the fair grounds that evening.
The Willis All-Star Club will host breakfast Thursday, with GNBank and the Ploeger family serving a smoked lamb lunch.
Bounce houses, the mechanical bull and rock wall will return to the fair grounds Thursday evening, with a corn hole tournament, and Callous Maddy/Traffas playing live music at 8 p.m.
Fair activities will wrap up on Friday, with the 4-H Awards Program to be held in the Blue Building that morning, a meal served by The Bake Shop that evening, another Awards Program in the Livestock Arena with the livestock sale to follow.
In a special event, on Sunday, July 16 will be the 4-H Archery Shoot.
A full schedule of event and 4-H times and locations can be found on the Brown County Extension Office website at www.brown.k-state.edu or printed in this special edition that features several local 4Hers and their projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.