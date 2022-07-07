It is fair time once again in Northeast Kansas, as the Brown County Free Fair will kick off in Horton next week.
The week’s festivities will get started with a 7 a.m. Fair Fun Run on Saturday, July 9. Later that day, the county’s 4-H clubs will rotate on a schedule to drop off their projects. On Sunday, the horse, dog and pet shows will take place. Monday will feature livestock entries, as well as the Brown County Shooting Sports show at 1 p.m., and the Public Fashion Revue and Food Auction at the Horton Blue Building at 6 p.m.
On Tuesday, Brown County Farm Bureau will serve breakfast, and after a day of showing animals, the Brown County Fair Parade will be held in downtown Horton that evening, followed by the Pedal Power Tractor Pull.
Wednesday will feature a breakfast by the Everest 4-Leaf Clovers Club and a hot dog lunch served by the Union State Bank. The beef and dairy show will be Wednesday evening, and bounce houses and a mechanical bull will be on hand for entertainment at the fair grounds that evening.
The Willis All-Star Club will host breakfast Thursday, with GNBank serving a smoked lamb lunch.
Bounce houses, the mechanical bull and rock wall will return to the fair grounds Thursday evening, with a corn hole tournament, and Wilder Horses playing live music at 8 p.m.
Fair activities will wrap up on Friday, with the 4-H Awards Program to be held in the Blue Building that morning, a meal served by The Bake Shop that evening, another Awards Program in the Livestock Arena with the livestock sale to follow.
A full schedule of event and 4-H times and locations can be found on the Brown County Extension Office website at www.brown.k-state.edu or printed in this special edition that features several local 4Hers and their projects.
