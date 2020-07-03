The Brown County Fair will proceed as usual this year — with a few changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s fair is closed to the public and the Brown County 4-H Council encourages everyone to wish the participants good luck. Each 4-H Club and individual 4-Her will have a specific time to show their projects.
There will not be a carnival nor a parade this year.
Here is a list of project updates concerning the fair:
2020 Blue Building Project Update
4-H Presentation: 4-Hers need to record a video of them presenting and email it to Matt Young at mayoung@ksu.edu by Monday July 6th at 5pm.
Banners / Cows: Banners and decorated cows are canceled for 2020.
Clothing: Clothing needs to be turned in for Judging at your clubs assigned drop off time on Tuesday July 7 with all entry tags and paper work attached. It will be judged on Wednesday July 8 without the youth in attendance. All items will be returned to youth on Saturday July 11th at your clubs assigned pick time.
Fashion Revue: 4-Hers need to record a video of them modeling the outfit and email it to Matt Young at mayoung@ksu.edu by Monday July 6th at 5pm. Clothing needs to be turned in for Judging at your clubs assigned drop off time on Tuesday July 7th with all entry tags and paper work attached. It will be judged on Wednesday July 8th without the youth in attendance. All items will be returned to youth on Saturday July 11th at your clubs assigned pick time.
Foods: Foods are a tough project to host this year with everything going on. What the fair board came up with isn’t perfect but at least it lets the youth bring something to the fair in this project area. No Perishable foods classes allowed this year. No food sale or food auction this year. All food items turned in for judging will be thrown away after judging. With this we encourage youth to plan ahead for judging and we will allow some modifications to the normal requirements. 1) For decorated item this year we recommend that everyone decorates a single cup cake or mini cake for the fair this year. 2) For pies and cakes, we recommend that you submit a single slice on a plate for judging. 3) For breads we recommend that you submit a 3-inch section from one of the ends of the loaf of bread for judging. 4) Small items that you would have normally put three on a plate we ask that you only put 1 on the plate this year. 5) Canned goods and food gift packages will be returned on Saturday with the rest of your 4-H projects. All foods items need to be turned in for Judging at your clubs assigned drop off time on Tuesday July 7th with all entry tags and recipes attached. You will not be penalized for the size and number modifications at this year’s fair.
Place Settings: Please summit a video of your place setting with you explaining why you chose the setting and the menu and email it the Matt Young at mayoung@ksu.edu by Monday July 6th at 5pm.
Miscellaneous: Miscellaneous which includes; Entomology, Geology, Forestry, Wildlife, Rocketry, Posters, Notebooks, Reading and Home Environment needs to be turned in for Judging at your clubs assigned drop off time on Tuesday July 7th with all entry tags and paper work attached. It will be judged on Wednesday July 8th without the youth in attendance. All items will be returned to youth on Saturday July 11th at your clubs assigned pick time.
Photography: Photography needs to be turned in for Judging at your clubs assigned drop off time on Tuesday July 7th with all entry tags and paper work attached. It will be judged on Wednesday July 8th without the youth in attendance. All items will be returned to youth on Saturday July 11th at your clubs assigned pick time.
Plant Science: Plant Science needs to be turned in for Judging at your clubs assigned drop off time on Tuesday July 7th with all entry tags and paper work attached. It will be judged on Tuesday July 7th in the evening without the youth in attendance. All items will be returned to youth on Saturday July 11th at your clubs assigned pick time.
Visual Arts / Crafts / Fiber Arts: Visual Arts / Crafts / Fiber Arts needs to be turned in for Judging at your clubs assigned drop off time on Tuesday July 7th with all entry tags and paper work attached. It will be judged on Wednesday July 8th without the youth in attendance. All items will be returned to youth on Saturday July 11th at your clubs assigned pick time.
Woodworking / Electricity: Woodworking / Electricity needs to be turned in for Judging at your clubs assigned drop off time on Tuesday July 7th with all entry tags and paper work attached. It will be judged on Wednesday July 8th without the youth in attendance. All items will be returned to youth on Saturday July 11th at your clubs assigned pick time.
Open Class: No open class this year for any projects.
Judging Contest: No judging contest this year.
All other projects: You are welcome to turn in a poster or notebook for any projects that had to be canceled this year. Please attach an entry tag with your name, club and the project and we will make class number for it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.