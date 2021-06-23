The Brown County Free Fair is scheduled in Horton from July 8 to 16, and the order of events has been released for the 4-H fair.
Project drop-offs for 4-H will start on Thursday, July 8, with Friday highlighted by pet shows, the fashion revue and the food auction. The Fair Fun Run will take place Saturday morning, with Sunday featuring the horse show.
Rabbits, poultry and goats will take center stage on Tuesday, with the Eddie Grathwol Memorial Beef Clinic taking place at 10 a.m. The Brown County Fair Parade will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, with the Pedal Power Tractor Pull kicking off at 8 p.m.
On Wednesday, swine, bucket calves, beef and dairy cows will be shown. Wednesday and Thursday evenings will feature the mechanical bull, bounce houses and Mak’n Faces face painting. Thursday will have the sheep and shepherd lead, livestock judging and showmanship contest, while Holle’s Dance Studio will perform in the evening, followed by the headlining Tim Strathman Band.
The fair will wrap up on Friday with the 4-H award program in the morning, and at 6 p.m. in the livestock arena, followed by the livestock sale.
