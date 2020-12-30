Another week has gone by, and with it comes another update from the Brown County Health Department on COVID-19 statistics within the county.
After reporting 37 active cases a week ago, a slight bump was recorded this week, with 39 active cases of COVID reported, as of Monday. Officially, the Health Department's reported death total remained at 18, however the Kansas Department of Health and Environment was reporting 28 for Brown County. A decrease in hospitalizations reflected a drop from 5 to 3. Total cases recorded in Brown County now stand at 1,000, according to KDHE's numbers posted Wednesday.
Nemaha County Community Health Services also released numbers, with their total positive test count going from 1,295 to 1,325, with 34 active cases, 4 currently hospitalized and 49 deaths. Doniphan County has not released numbers yet this week, but last week reported 673 total cases, with 46 active and 5 deaths. The KDHE has 697 cases for Doniphan County.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is currently reporting 216,062 total cases, 6,568 hospitalizations and 2,548 deaths.
