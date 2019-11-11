The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau announced that the Brown County Historical Society was named as Chamber Member of the Month.
The Historical Society was nominated by business peers in the community. Comments about the nomination included “The Brown County Historical Society has really stepped out into the community to work with other organizations and sponsor events" and "They are working to be more active in the community and spread our history" and “BCHS is a very important part of our community and history. They were very active in planning cemetery tours and other Halloween events. Lynn has done extensive history research and a great job sharing old photos with the community."
HCVB President Kate Miller said the business, organization or member being recognized each month will be selected by its HCVB membership peers. A sign celebrating the recognition will be placed in a window, outside or inside of their place of work, organization or home, as well as information place on social media and in the Hiawatha World about why they were selected by the HCVB membership and information letting others know about their business, organization or why they are a member as an individual.
Brown County Historical Society is a non-profit organization whose mission is to preserve the history of Brown County and to educate the public about our town's history. To achieve these goals, the board and director operate the museums, collect artifacts and information about Brown County’s history, conduct tours, and sponsor other special events.
Brown County Historical Society operates with a board of directors and other officers, all of whom are elected from and by the membership of the Society. Everyone is welcome to join our organization. Membership in Brown County Historical Society entitles you to hold an official board position if elected. All Brown County Historical Society members are allowed to vote in Society elections. All members and interested people receive our newsletter.
Brown County Historical Society operates two museum locations and the Plamann History Center located on the second floor of the town clock building. All museums are open to the public with a free-will donation.
"We hope that you will visit each of the museums and see the artifacts on display," said Allen. "No matter what your interest, you will likely find something that makes you very happy you stopped in!
In addition to operating museums, Brown County Historical Society provides free tours and other services to schools. Tours for groups and individuals, we have some limited genealogy resources available. Brown County Historical Society also annually holds the Grand Prairie One Room School House for any interested second grade to attend.
Another component of Brown County Historical Society is the Hiawatha Area Arts and Theatre Society. HAATS is a dramatic art/theater group that performs theatrical productions several times a year. HAATS performances are unique and beautiful theatrical events.
Emails are sent out monthly to the HCVB membership with a link to a Google Document to vote on the Member of the Month. Contact the Chamber at hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net or call 742-7136 for more information.
