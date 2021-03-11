The Brown County Jail is getting new HVAC units this week.
The county commission voted back in October to approve a bid for approximately $300,000 from Energy Solution Professionals of Overland Park to replace the units, and as the weather is trending toward spring temperatures the work can finally be completed.
On Thursday, a portion of Utah Street in front of the jail was blocked off as a crane and six workers unloaded 11 HVAC units onto the roof of the Brown County Jail.
ESP had conducted an in-depth study of the HVAC system that had been in place since the jail opened 11 years ago to determine why there were issues with excess humidity and air purification.
All of the original 11 units were household units, rather than commercial size, which didn't filter the air correctly - according to Sheriff John Merchant at an October commission meeting. He stated then the issues were causing unhealthy conditions for staff and inmates, also noting that the humidity was so bad that they run dehumidifiers constantly there and noted that firearms are rusting.
The cost for the project was paid from the remaining funds from the half-cent sales tax that funded the construction of the new jail - as approved by voters in November 2008. The jail was paid off early and the sales tax ceased, however, whatever money was still to come in from the sales tax went into a fund for physical needs of the building. There is currently $336,000 left in the fund and the commissioners noted that some of the remaining funds — after the cost of the HVAC replacement has been paid — will go toward additional security cameras at the jail.
On site Thursday, Construction Manager Rick Ginestra said they hoped to get all of the units in place that day - which was potentially the last nice day of the week. He estimated it would take up to a week to get everything in place including electrical and all thermostats, but said they would work with the sheriff to ensure no place where employees and inmates were would be without HVAC services.
ESP estimated the work to replace the 11 rooftop units with new units that come with bipolarization and dehumidifiers built in would be completed in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.