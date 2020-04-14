Brown County Sheriff reported that his K-9 officer Ari assisted the Richardson County Sheriff's office on a traffic stop Friday, April 10 that yielded several types of drugs.
Sheriff John Merchant reported that Sara Ockinga, 29, and Oak Anderson, 48, were arrested and each charged with nine felony counts. Sheriff Rick Hardesty of Richardson County, told Sheriff Merchant that several types of drugs were seized, including methamphetamine, Adderall pills, Hydrocodone pills, Oxycodone pills, Tramadol pills, morphine pills and Xanax pills.
"Sheriff Merchant, because of your K9 program, we made a different in a lot of people's lives, by getting this amount of controlled substance off the street," according to a letter by Sheriff Hardesty. "Sheriff Merchant, none of this would have happened without your K9 program and again words cannot express the gratitude we have for you and your department."
Sheriff Merchant added that his department has had great success with its K-9 program and have fostered wonderful relations with many law enforcement agencies in our area.
In other sheriff's reports:
* On April 12, based on a traffic stop, Karla Jo Coversup was arrested on charges of Felony Possesion of Marijuana, Possession of Meth and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She also had a Hiawatha city Warrant and a Kickapoo Tribal Warrant.
