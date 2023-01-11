Local authorities — along with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation — are investigating a suspicious death in Brown County.
According to a news release from the KBI, a man was found dead Tuesday afternoon in his rural Horton home. At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance to the scene at 1435 K-20 Highway, rural Horton.
Brown County Sheriff John Merchant reports that at approximately 4 p.m. the Brown County dispatch received a 911 call from a female resident, requesting law enforcement assistance to that location.
KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) responded to the scene to investigate.
“Upon arrival, Brown County deputies discovered a man’s body in the attic of the home,” according to the KBI news release. “He was pronounced deceased at the scene.”
The man has been identified as Gene A. Dunlap, 56, the resident of that address.
The KBI release stated that an autopsy is set for Thursday with the investigation ongoing.
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME or the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 785-742-7125. Tips can also be submitted online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.
