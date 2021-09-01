The Brown County Liberty Alliance is sponsoring a 9/11 Remembrance in Hiawatha.
A procession will begin at 8:45 a.m. at Geisendorf Dental and proceed west to the courthouse, where at 9 a.m. a ceremony will begin on the north side of the courthouse. Those attending are asked to bring lawn chairs.
From 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., emergency vehicles will be on display on the east side of the courthouse square.
A free virtual tour of NYC World Trade Center Memorial & Museum will be held at the Arrow Twin Theatre with First Responders and special guest viewing at 10:30 a.m. and other showings at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. open to all.
The community is invited to this special remembrance of the 9/11 tragedies.
