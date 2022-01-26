January 24, 2022
The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Lamar Shoemaker, William Pollock, and Richard Lehmkuhl. Also present was Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles. County Attorney, Kevin Hill, was present for a portion of the meeting. Lamar Shoemaker opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. Pastor Shane Spangler led the meeting with a prayer.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to approve the January 10, 2022, minutes with the following correction.
Brown County Undersheriff, Brian Guilliams, requested a 15 minute executive session. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl for a 15 minute Executive Session to discuss security interest of the Sheriff’s department with executive session necessary to protect security interests with the three commissioners, Ron Segrest, Brown County Sheriff, John Merchant via phone, and Brown County Attorney, Kevin Hill, present to discuss security interest of the Sheriff’s department with executive session necessary to protect security interests. Seconded by William Pollock Closed 8:14 a.m. Opened 8:29 a.m. No binding action was taken. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Tax Change Orders 2021-43 and 2021-44 were signed and approved.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to allow all employee sick leave to be used for care of immediate families with KCAMP providing the information to clarify the definition of immediate family members. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Services for the Elderly Director, Wanda Davis, updated the commission on the receipts and expenses for 2021. Davis also requested a raise in the portion the county pays for the Hot Meals program. Davis would like to raise the county portion from $2.30 to $3.00.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to increase the county portion of the Hot Meal Program from $2.30 to $3.00. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Mikaela Moore, HFED Director, updated the commission on the Micro Loan Program and submitted the report for the chairman’s signature. Moore also updated the commission on the ROZ Program.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to adopt Resolution 2022-06, authorizing participation in the Rural Opportunity Zone Student Loan Program for the calendar year 2022. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* The commission discussed a Road Use Agreement involving transmission lines that was submitted to the county for review. The Agreement has not been approved now as the wind company indicated that it would be coming to the commission later this year to discuss it. County Attorney, Kevin Hill, indicated that he had reviewed the agreement at the request of some county offices so that he would be prepared for the future meeting. He explained that he would have some suggested revisions but reminded the commissioners that he had previously suggested that the commission look into retaining an attorney that specializes in wind energy to assist the county with negotiations on wind energy issues. The consensus of the commission was for the County Attorney to continue with review of the Agreement while a decision was made in that regard.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to adopt Resolution 2022-07 declaring a COVID19 Public Health Emergency. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Brown County Emergency Manager, Don Pounds, requested use of the American Rescue Plan funds to build a new building for storage of COVID19 supplies, Rescue Squad, and an Emergency Operations Center.
* Brown County Emergency Manager, Don Pounds, discussed the proposed Flood Plain Resolution. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to approve the Resolution to form for Emergency Manager, Don Pounds, to submit to the state for their approval.
Seconded by Lamar Shoemaker. Motion carried. William Pollock voted nay.
* Road and Bridge Secretary, Tami Lehmkuhl, discussed the proposed Tube Policy. Tami Lehmkuhl will draw up a new Tube Policy and present to the County Attorney, Kevin Hill, for his review before returning to the commission for approval.
* Road and Bridge Secretary, Tami Lehmkuhl, discussed the Spill Prevention, Control and Countermeasure Plan. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to approve Williams and Company to administer a Spill Prevention, Control, and Countermeasure Plan for
Brown County. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Solid Waste Director, George Bruning, discussed the scale software program at the landfill.
* Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to adjourn. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 11:18 a.m. The next regular meeting will be held Monday, January 31, 2022, to approve month end bills.
