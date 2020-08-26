August 24, 2020 Unofficial Minutes
The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Dwight A. Kruse, Keith Olsen, and Richard L. Lehmkuhl. Also present was Brown County Clerk, Melissa Gormley. County Attorney Kevin Hill was present for a portion of the meeting. Dwight Kruse opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. Bob Sines led the meeting with a prayer.
* HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE George Bruning, Brown County Noxious Weed Director, gave an update on the Household Hazardous Waste Agreement. Bruning checked with Doniphan County to see how they handled their hazardous waste. The agreement with Jackson County states a biannual rate amount of 16¢ per resident and Brown County would be responsible for Jackson County employee’s salary at $25.00 per hour and 58¢ per mile for pickup of household hazardous waste material. Charlie Brockhoff, Solid Waste Director, talked to the commission about different ways to set up for disposal. Commissioner Lehmkuhl would like to charge Brown County Residents to help with the cost.
SPARK Don Pounds, Brown County Emergency Manager, was present via phone to discuss Coronavirus Relief Fund Resolutions. Motion by Keith Olsen to sign the Relief Fund Resolution with the City of Horton for $28,853.06 Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. Motion by Keith Olsen to sign the Relief Fund Resolution with the Horton Public Library for $9,000. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion by Keith Olsen to sign the Relief Fund Resolution for Morrill Public Library for $18,000, with the correction to change USD #415 to Morrill Public Library. Seconded by Richard Lehmkul. Motion carried Motion by Keith Olsen to accept the Relief Fund Resolution for USD #415 for $355,400.00 Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. Don Pounds went over the Memorandum of Understanding. Pounds stated the MOU was an agreement stating the property belonged to Brown County but was going to be used by the Health Department. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to sign the Memorandum of Understanding to provide funding to purchase equipment between Brown County and the Brown County Health Department. Seconded by Keith Olsen. Motion carried. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to sign the Memorandum of Understanding for the Gencie disinfection sprayer between Brown County and the Brown County Health Department. Seconded by Keith Olsen. Motion carried.
APPRAISER Brown County Appraiser, Steve Markham, shared a letter from PVD with the commission. The letter stated that the Appraisers Office is in compliance with state guidelines.
TREASURER Brown County Treasurer, Cheryl Lippold, spoke to the commission concerning a resolution about outstanding checks. The resolution allows for checks in the amount of $25.00 or less that are outstanding for two or more years to be voided and returned to the fund from which it was issued. Checks in the amount of more than $25.00 that are outstanding for more than two years shall be referred to the State Treasurer as unclaimed property. Motion by Keith Olsen to sign Resolution 2020-16. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
EXECUTIVE SESSION Brown County Treasurer, Cheryl Lippold, requested a 5 minute executive session. Motion by Keith Olsen for a 5 minute executive session on non-elected personnel with the three Commissioners, Brown County Treasurer Cheryl Lippold, and Brown County Clerk, Melissa Gormley present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by Richard Lehmkul. Closed 8:53 a.m. Opened 8:58 a.m. No binding action was taken.
MINUTES Motion by Keith Olsen to approve the August 17, 2020, minutes. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
HISTORICAL SOCIETY Motion by Keith Olsen to reimburse the Historical Society up to $4400.87 for the Grand Prairie roof repairs. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
Motion by Keith Olsen to adjourn. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. The meeting adjourned at 9:17 a.m. The next regular meeting will be held Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.
