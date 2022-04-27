April 25, 2022 Unofficial Minutes
The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Lamar Shoemaker, William Pollock, and Richard Lehmkuhl. Also present was Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles. County Attorney, Kevin Hill, was present for a portion of the meeting. Lamar Shoemaker opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. All recited the Pledge of Allegiance. Pastor Shane Spangler led the meeting with a prayer.
* George Bruning, Noxious Weed/Solid Waste Director, requested a 5 minute executive session. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl for a 5 minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners, George Bruning, Noxious Weed/Solid Waste Director, Kevin Hill, County Attorney, and Dawn Boyles, Brown County Clerk, present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by William Pollock. Closed 8:12 a.m. Opened 8:17 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* The Road & Bridge foreman, John Selland, Jerry Hisle, and Rodney Allen, gave updates for their districts.
* Road and Bridge Secretary, Tami Lehmkuhl, and District 1 Foreman, John Selland, discussed the possible purchase of a 2014 International WorkStar 7500 dump truck for District 1 listed with Purple Wave Auction. The current bid is $31,500. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to allow John Selland and Tami Lehmkuhl to bid on a 2014 International WorkStar 7500 dump truck. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* District 1 Foreman, John Selland, discussed the roof at the salt shed at the landfill blew off this weekend.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl for a 10 minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners, District 2 Foreman, Jerry Hisle, and the interviewee, present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by William Pollock. Closed 8:48 a.m. Opened 8:58 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to increase the cost of rock per ton to $35.00 from $25.00. Seconded by Lamar Shoemaker. Motion carried.
* Motion by William Pollock to purchase the 4 year Premier extended warranty on the District 3 backhoe for $5,315. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to approve the April 18, 2022 minutes. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Emergency Management Director, Don Pounds, discussed zoning on the lots located at 712 and 714 Kickapoo Street and the Sheriff’s Department.
* Emergency Management Director, Don Pounds, discussed various lots as possibilities for an Emergency Command Center location.
* The April 20, 2022 payroll was approved as follows: Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried. General $83,951.07, Road & Bridge
17,365.50, Technology 352.63, Appraiser 8,040.00, Noxious Weed 2,377.76, Diversion
8,300.00, ACC 10,464.89, JJA Core 7,832.29, Reinvestment Grant 2,835.50, Services for Elderly 2,965.00, Solid Waste 6,273.13, Special MVT 5,564.30, Employee Ben FICA 9,784.86, Employee Ben KPERS 11,294.82, State Unemploy/Work Comp -137.86, Insurance -10,881.48 TOTAL $166,382.41.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, discussed the elevator phone.
* Brown County resident, Deb Christian, has inquired about planting and maintaining flowers around the picnic table pathway on the courthouse lawn. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to allow Deb Christian to plant flowers and maintain flowers along the picnic table pathway. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, discussed the Civic Clerk Agenda program she would like to purchase. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to move forward with the purchase of Civic Clerk for $12,457.25. Seconded by Lamar Shoemaker. Motion carried.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl for a 5 minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners and Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session
necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by William Pollock. Closed 9:54 a.m. Opened 9:59 a.m. No binding action was taken.
Motion by William Pollock to adjourn. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 10:00 a.m. The next regular meeting will be held Friday, April 29, 2022, to approve month end bills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.