The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman William Pollock, Richard Lehmkuhl, and Lamar Shoemaker. Also present was Brown County Clerk, Nicole Lee. County Attorney,
Kevin Hill, was present for a portion of the meeting. William Pollock opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. All recited the Pledge of Allegiance. Commissioner Lehmkuhl led the meeting with a prayer.
* County Appraiser, Steve Markham, discussed the final results of the 2022 Real Estate Appraisal/Sales Ratio Study and the 2023 Procedural Compliance results.
* Sheriff's Department Undersheriff, Robbie Parker, presented Sheriff's Dispatch and Deputy statistics for August 2023.
* Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to approve the Oxen server replacement proposal in the amount of $48,774.25. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Jason Brown and Andrew Schulte, Grain Belt Express, presented an updated road use agreement. No action taken. The commission will revisit the agreement after discussed changes are made.
* Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to approve the August 31, 2023, minutes. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to approve the Finley Miller Title Services LLC Proposal in the amount of $130.00 per title to complete title work for Brown County's tax foreclosure sale. Seconded by Lamar Shoemaker. Motion carried.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to adjourn. Seconded by Lamar Shoemaker. Motion carried. The meeting adjourned at 10:17 a.m. The next regular meeting will be held on Monday, September 11, 2023.
