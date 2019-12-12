The board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Keith Olsen, Dwight A. Kruse and Richard L. Lehmkuhl. Also present was Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley. Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill was present for a portion of the meeting. Keith Olsen opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. the Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. Pastor Alan Aley led the meeting with a prayer.
The Dec. 4 payroll of $137,140.47 was approved as follows: General $73,445.50; Road & Bridge $12,763; Election $1,892.41; Technology $822.39; Appraiser $7,386.84; Noxious Weed $1,806.07; ACC $6,952.03; JJA Core $6,796.95; Reinvestment Grant $1,797.59; Services for Elderly $2,011.50; Solid Waste $4,131.53; Special MVT $2,700.01; Employee Ben FICA $7,750.50; Employee Ben KPERS $10,058.01; State Unemploy/Work Comp -$247.60; Insurance -$2,926.26.
Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill reviewed tax sale information with the commissioners. The tax sale will take place on Thursday, Dec. 12.
Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to approve the Dec. 2 minutes. Seconded b Dwight Kruse. Motion carried.
Tax Change orders 2019-16 and 2019-21 were signed and approved.
Motion by Dwight Kruse for a five minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners, Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley and the interviewee present for an interview to discuss personnel matters ofnon-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by Richard Lehmkhl. Closed 8:30 a.m. OPened 8:45 a.m. No binding action taken.
Steve James, Brown County resident, was present to make a formal appeal on his Neighborhood Revitalization Application. James was approved for construction in October 2018, but due to other matters, construction will not be completed on time. The commissioners reviewed the application with Brown County Appraiser Steve Markahm. After review of the application, it was noted that the application would not expire until January 2020. Markham will contact Mr. James.
Mmotion by Dwight Kruse to renew 2020 GAL Contract between Brown County and Elizabeth M. Olson, attorney at law, under current terms. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to adjourn. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 9:41 a.m. The next regular meeting will be Monday, Dec. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.