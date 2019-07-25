July 22, 2019 Minutes
The board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Keith Olsen, Dwight A. Kruse and Richard A. Lehmkuhl. Also present was Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley. County Attorney Kevin Hill was present for a portion of the meeting. Keith Olsen opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. Shane Spangler led the meeting with a prayer.
The July 17 payroll of $140,296.14 was approved as follows: General $70,606.13; Road & Bridge $17,695.79; Election $1,745.78; Technology $717.19; Appraiser $7,379.20; Noxious Weed $2,431.19; ACC $9,667.36; JJA Core $10,948.53; Reinvestment Grant $3,071.14; Services for Elderly $2,447.75; Solid Waste $4,109.38; Special MVT $2,643.82; Employee Ben FICA $8,170.35; Employee Ben KPERs $9,860.85; State Unemploy/Work Comp -$199.41; Insurance -$10,998.90.
Brown County Sheriff John Merchant reviewed a letter from Orazem & Scalora Engineering, PA that discussed the existing HVAC Equipment. Merchant stated the biggest problem being the existing units are residential units, not commercial. The commissioners will review the letter and revisit the matter next week.
Request by Keith Olsen for an executive session. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl for a 15-minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley and the interviewee present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Closed 8:19 a.m. Opened 8:34 a.m. No binding action taken.
Michaela Moore, HFED Director, gave the commissioners an update on the Microloan program. The current balance of the microloan is $89,543.55. Moore also discussed various HFED activities.
Lori Gray, Services for the Elderly Director, gave a quarterly update to the commissioners. Gray provided two estimates to the commission for the 2010 Chrysler that was ran into last month. Bids were as follows: The Fender Mender for $1,055; Davis Body Shop for $1,409.60. Motion by Dwight Kruse to accept the bid from The Fender Mender for $1,055 for repair of the van. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. Sen. Jerry Moran will be at a town hall meeting from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the Hiawatha American Legion Building on Sept. 3. She invited the commission to attend.
George Bruning, Noxious Weed Director, updated the commissioners on various activities in the department. Bruning stated that chemical sales were down.
Motion by Dwight Kruse to approve the July 15, 2019 minutes. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
Request by Keith Olsen for an executive session. Motion by Dwight Kruse for a 15 minute Executive Session on non — elected personnel with the three commissioners, Brown County Clerk, Melissa Gormley and the interviewee present to discuss personnel matters of non — elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Closed 9:10 a.m. Opened 9:25 a.m. No binding action was taken.
Matt Sprick, NRCS, discussed the Laus Creek Tributary Bank Stabilization, 290th Road project. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to sign the Application for Federal Assistance SF — 424. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried.
Bill Pollock, Brown County Resident, discussed the budget that the commissioners allow for Industrial Development. Mr. Pollock asked if the money was really the commissioners to give out. Commissioner Olsen stated that the board trusted the two entities.
Request by Keith Olsen for an executive session. Motion by Dwight Kruse for a 15 minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners, Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley and the interviewee present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Closed 9:45 a.m. Opened 10 a.m. No binding action taken.
Venice Sloan, Community Corrections Director, updated the commissioners on the JJA budget. The commissioners signed the quarterly cash reports.
The commissioners reviewed two more applications for the emergency management position.
Request by Keith Olsen for an executive session. Motion by Dwight Kruse for a 5 minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners and Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Closed 10:06 a.m. Opened 10:11 a.m. No binding action taken.
Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to offer the Emergency manager position to Don Pounds, with a salary of $40,000. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried.
The Brown County Commissioners will hold a special budget meeting at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23.
Motion by Dwight Kruse to adjourn. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 10:14 a.m. The next regular meeting will be Monday, July 29.
July 23, 2019
Unofficial Minutes
The board of Brown County Commissioners met in special session with the following members present: Chairman Keith Olsen, Dwight A. Kruse and Richard L. Lehmkuhl. also present was Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley. Chairman Olsen opened the meeting at 1 p.m.
Commissioner Olsen questioned the exact amount that needed to be cut out of the budget. Clerk Gormley stated the amount was $77,876. Commissioner Kruse explained the 911 fund. the commissioners reviewed the budget requests again. Some budgets were cut while others remained the same.
The amendments are as follows:
General $3,782.538
Road & Bridge $3,750,000
Health $65,000
Historical Society $52,500
Direct Election $122,000
Extension Council $102,000
Conservation $27,500
Appraiser $230,000
Ambulance $255,000
Noxious Weed $150,000
Services for the Elderly $135,000
Employee Benefits $1,590,000
Mental Health $70,200
Developmental Services $27,052
Parks and Recreation $7,200
Prosecuting Attny Training $2,000
Alcohol Program $29,000
Solid Waste $725,000
911 Fund $125,000
Tech Fund $40,000
Diversion $20,000
Public Comment: Bill Pollock, Brown County resident, asked the commission why they fund Industrial Development $50,000. He stated the City of Hiawatha only funds HFED $10,000 and that the budget should be cut. He stated that taxpayer money should not be used to raise more taxes.
Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to adjourn. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried. the meeting adjourned at 3:06 p.m. The next regular meeting will be Monday, July 29, 2019.
