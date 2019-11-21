Nov. 18, 2019 Unofficial Minutes
* The board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Keith Olsen, Dwight A. Kruse and Richard L. Lehmkuhl. Also present were Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley and Deputy County Clerk Dawn Boyles. County Attorney Kevin Hill was present for a portion of the meeting. Keith Olson opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. Pastor Jim Farris led the meeting with a prayer.
* The Nov. 6 payroll of $134,143.73 was approved as follows: General $70,215.43; Road & Bridge $12,886.77; Election $1,854.15; Technology $1,565.06; Appraiser $7,400.33; Noxious Weed $1,572.51; ACC $6,883.79; JJA Core $6,652.68; Reinvestment Grant $1,753.31; Services for Elderly $2,666.25; Solid Waste $4,153.15; Special MVT $2,640.01; Employee Ben FICA $7,590.10; Employee Ben KPERs $9,758.60; State Unemploy/Work Comp -$291.57; Insurance -$3,156.84.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl for a 10 minute executive session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners, Brown County Sheriff John Merchant and dispatcher Brittney Phroper present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Closed 8:12 a.m. Opened 8:22 a.m. No binding action taken.
* Brown County Sheriff John Merchant reported on the fatality accident in Brown County over the weekend.
* Motion by Dwight Kruse to approve the Nov. 4 minutes. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* The commission signed a letter to the Ruth and Roger and Wolfe trust requesting for $3,315.40 for four picnic tables for the courthouse square.
* Commissioner Dwight Kruse updated the commission on the KAC meeting he attended last week.
* Tax Change orders 2018-148 and 2018-149 were signed and approved.
* Motion by Dwight Kruse to recess into the Canvass Meeting. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to allow Deputy County Clerk Dawn Boyles to assist in canvassing the ballots. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried.
The Nov. 5 city/school general election voting records were canvassed. There were 40 provisional ballots. Motion by Dwight Kruse to approve the counting of 30 provisional ballots, with 10 provisional ballots not counted, all according to Kansas State Statutes. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* The Brown County Election Officer Melissa Gormley reported there were three ties for positions within the county. The names drawn were as follows: Robinson City Council, Ron Wissler; Morrill City Council, Leon Huning; and Fairview city Council, Margaret Wikle.
Election Officer Melissa Gormley reported a 43.47 percent voter turnout for Brown County, including the provisional ballots. Motion to Dwight Kruse to accept the Nov. 5 city/school general election canvass. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to reconvene the regular Board of Commissioners meeting. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried.
Motion by Dwight Kruse to adjourn. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 10:39 a.m. The next regular meeting will held Monday, Nov. 25.
