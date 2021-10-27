Unofficial Oct. 25 Minutes
The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Richard L. Lehmkuhl, Lamar Shoemaker, and William Pollock. Also present was County Clerk Dawn M. Boyles. Richard L. Lehmkuhl opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. Pastor Shane
Spangler led the meeting with a prayer.
* Brown County Solid Waste Director, George Bruning, discussed a grant that KCAMP has available.
* Brown County Solid Waste Director, George Bruning, discussed closing the landfill on Christmas Eve, Friday, December 24, 2021. Bruning will check with the haulers and report back.
* Vicki Hubin, Community Corrections Director, and Chris Denner, Community Corrections Assistant Director, and John DeFore, JCAP President, discussed the salaries and the budget for Community Corrections. Hubin and Denner currently have annual salaries of $52,500. The request is to raise the annual salaries of Director and
Assistant Director to $62,500. Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to raise the annual salaries of Director and Assistant Director to $62,500. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to approve the October 18, 2021, minutes with the following correction: October 18, 2021. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
PAYROLL
* The October 20, 2021 payroll was approved as follows: Motion by Lamar Shoemaker. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.General 81,212.93; Road & Bridge 16,440.00; Election 1,408.75; Technology 298.38; Appraiser 5,540.01; Noxious Weed 2,170.24; ACC 9,134.10; JJA Core 5,176.45l; Reinvestment Grant 1,272.21; Services for Elderly 2,982.00; Solid Waste 5,709.43; Special MVT 9,026.53; Employee Ben FICA 9,004.32; Employee Ben KPERS 9,800.08; State Unemploy/Work Comp -126.53; Insurance -8,713.61; TOTAL $150,335.29
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented a letter for signatures to release audit information to Gordon CPA. Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to sign the letter. Seconded by William Pollock.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented a letter from the Ruth and Roger Wolfe Charitable Trust in regards to the annual distribution.
* Big Kansas Road Trip refunded $2,140, of unused funds back to Brown County.
* Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to sign a letter of support for NEKAAA for the KDOT Transportation grant program. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to sign a letter of support for KANZA for the KDOT Transportation grant program. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* John Matalone, Matalone Insurance, discussed the 2022 Blue Cross Blue Shield rates with the commission.
* Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to approve the employee health insurance rates from Blue Cross Shield for 2022. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to adjourn. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried. The meeting adjourned at 10:38 a.m. The next regular meeting will be held Friday, October 29, 2021, to approve month end bills.
