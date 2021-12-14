Dec. 13 Unofficial Minutes
The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Richard L. Lehmkuhl, Lamar Shoemaker, and William Pollock. Also present was Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles. County Attorney, Kevin Hill, was present for a portion of the meeting. Richard Lehmkuhl opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. Richard Lehmkuhl led the meeting with a prayer.
* Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to approve the December 6, 2021, minutes. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Brown County Attorney, Kevin Hill, and Road and Bridge Secretary, Tami Lehmkuhl, discussed the Fuel Cloud contract approved at the December 6th meeting. Seneca Company has agreed to the 30 day termination. Lehmkuhl will contact Seneca Company about submitting an amended contract.
* Tami Lehmkuhl, Road and Bridge Secretary, discussed transferring a portion of the road and bridge’s remaining budget to special machinery for future purchases. Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, also discussed the payoff for the District 3 backhoe. The payoff amount is $52,995.07.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented a letter from Bryon Bigham, M.D. appointing Dr. Anna Cleland-Leighton as a Deputy Coroner for the 22nd Judicial District of the State of Kansas. Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to approve the appointment of Dr. Anna Cleland-Leighton as a Deputy Coroner for the 22nd Judicial District of the State of Kansas. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Tax Change Orders 2021-1, 8, 10, 11, 13, 12, 14, 15, and 16, were approved and signed.
* Justin Carson and Jeremy Gilson, consultants, and Bill Ferguson, Compliance Counsel for Gallagher Benefit Consultants, discussed the services their company has to offer.
* John Matalone, Matalone Insurance, discussed the services his company has to offer.
* Rhonda Fernandez, Professional Insurance Consultants, discussed the services her company has to offer.
* Brown County resident, Virgil Wiltz, was present to discuss the jake braking issue on US 73 Hwy in front of his residence. The commission would like to review the location Wiltz would like the sign to be placed if approved.
* County Commissioner, Richard Lehmkul, requested a 10 minute executive session. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl for a 10 minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners, Road and Bridge District 1 Foreman, John Selland, and the interviewee present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by Lamar Shoemaker Closed 10:28 a.m. Opened 10:38 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* County Commissioner, Richard Lehmkul, requested a 3 minute executive session. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl for a 3 minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners and County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by Lamar Shoemaker Closed 10:40 a.m. Opened 10:43 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* County Commissioner, Richard Lehmkul, requested a 5 minute executive session. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl for a 5 minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners and County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by Lamar Shoemaker Closed 10:45 a.m. Opened 10:50 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* The commission will have a work session on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, in lieu of the regular County Commission meeting.
* Gary Satter, Glacial Hills, updated the commission on current projects and programs. Satter requested funding from the county in the amount of $3,000. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to give a $3,000 donation to Glacial Hills. Seconded by Lamar Shoemaker. Motion carried.
* Greg Watkins, WATKO Benefit Group, discussed the services his company has to offer.
* Brown County Attorney, Kevin Hill, presented the 2022 renewal Contract for G. A. L. Attorney Services with Elizabeth Olson for $2,300 per month. Commissioner Pollock would like to review the contract a little more. Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to accept the 2022 renewal Contract for G. A. L. Attorney Services with Elizabeth Olson for $2,300 per month. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
Motion by William Pollock to adjourn. Seconded by Lamar Shoemaker. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 12:30 p.m. The next regular meeting will be held Monday, December 20, 2021.
