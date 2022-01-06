December 31, 2021 Minutes
The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Richard L. Lehmkuhl, Lamar Shoemaker, and William Pollock. Also present was Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles. County Attorney, Kevin Hill, was present for a portion of the meeting. Richard Lehmkuhl opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. Richard Lehmkuhl led the meeting with a prayer.
* Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to approve the December 28, 2021, minutes. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Don Pounds, Emergency Management Director, discussed the Emergency Management inventory program and wind storm damage.
* David Jasper, KANZA CEO, discussed future plans for the local alcohol funds.
* Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to accept the 2022 KANZA contract with Brown County. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* The December 31, 2021, month-end claims were approved as follows: Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to approve accounts payable. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried. 001 General $136,469.86, 103 Road & Bridge 84,262.27, 121 Health 16,250.00,
123 Historical Society 3,500.73, 125 Employee Benefit 82,424.24, 127 Election 2,320.37, 133 Developmental Services 2,254.37, 138 Technology Fund Clerk 4,950.00, 143 Appraiser 2,969.40, 145 Ambulance 20,893.65, 147 Noxious Weed 1,883.37, 153 Spec Parks & Rec 7,000.00, 155 Diversion 853.10, 160 911 SB50 108.08, 165 ACC
5,234.98, 167 JJA CORE 7,445.80, 201 Services for Elderly 4,725.58, 211 Solid Waste
53,505.58, 909 Payroll 80.09 TOTAL: $437,131.47
* Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to re-appoint Richard Lehmkuhl and John Defore to the KANZA Mental Health Board for a three year term to expire on December 31, 2024. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Tax Change Orders 2021-5, 17-20, and 23-28, were approved and signed.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented a revised Conflict of Interest Policy to the commission for their review. Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to adopt the new Conflict of Interest Policy. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented a new Uniform Guidance Policies and Procedures Policy for the commission to review. Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to accept the new Uniform Guidance Policies and Procedure Policy. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to approve WATKO Group for the 2022 Brown County Benefits Consultant to be effective January 2, 2022. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. Commissioner Pollock voted nay.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, requested a 5 minute executive session. Motion by Lamar Shoemaker for a 5 minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners and County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by William Pollock Closed 9:59 a.m. Opened 10:04 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to adjourn. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 10:15 p.m. The next regular meeting will be held Tuesday, January 4, 2022.
January 4, 2022 Unofficial Minutes
* The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Richard L. Lehmkuhl, Lamar Shoemaker, and William Pollock. Also present was Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles. County Attorney, Kevin Hill, was present for a portion of the meeting. Richard Lehmkuhl opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. Richard Lehmkuhl led the meeting with a prayer.
* Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to approve the December 31, 2021, minutes. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented the Four Year Loss Claims Report from KCAMP for the commission to review.
* George Bruning, Solid Waste Director, updated the commission on the Solid Waste department.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, requested a 10 minute executive session. Motion by Lamar Shoemaker for a 10 minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners and Solid Waste Director, George Bruning, present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by William Pollock Closed 8:17 a.m. Opened 8:27 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* Road and Bridge Secretary, Tami Lehmkuhl, updated the commission on the Road and Bridge department.
* Don Pounds, Emergency Management Director, discussed the Floodplain Management Program.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, and Emergency Manager, Don Pounds, discussed the Fixed Assets inventory issues.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented several policies for the commission to review prior to approval of the 2022 Personnel Policy.
* Road and Bridge Secretary, Tami Lehmkuhl, presented the year end reports for the commission to review.
Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to adjourn. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 9:44 a.m. The next regular meeting will be held Monday, January 10, 2022.
