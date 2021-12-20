December 20, 2021 Unofficial Minutes
The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Commissioners Lamar Shoemaker, and William Pollock. Also present was Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, and County Attorney, Kevin Hill. Lamar Shoemaker opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. William Pollock led the meeting with a prayer.
* Motion by William Pollock to approve the December 13, 2021, minutes. Seconded by Lamar Shoemaker. Motion carried.
* The December 15, 2021 payroll was approved as follows: Motion by William Pollock. Seconded by Lamar Shoemaker. Motion carried. General $84,701.03; Road & Bridge
14,840.25; Election 0; Technology 344.88; Appraiser 8,100.01; Noxious Weed
2,281.57; ACC 10,496.60; JJA Core 8,670.39; Reinvestment Grant 1,420.65; Services for Elderly 2,973.00; Solid Waste 6,150.14; Special MVT 2,800.00; Employee Ben FICA
8,792.86; Employee Ben KPERS 10,223.73; State Unemploy/Work Comp -165.17; Insurance -10,697.24; TOTAL $150,932.70
* Road and Bridge foremen, John Selland, Jerry Hisle, and Rodney Allen, gave the monthly update on their departments.
* Josh Sapp, CEO Heartland Benefits Group, Matt Marple, Corporate Plan Management, Derick Sherry, ModRN Health, Will Slocum, 6 Degrees Health via video conference, and Nate Rockers, OREAD Rx via video conference, discussed the services they have to offer.
* Motion by William Pollock to pay Barb Grabhorn, payroll clerk, $250 per month to be paid out of Employee Benefits. Seconded by Lamar Shoemaker. Motion carried.
* Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to hold a regular commission meeting on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, with a work session to follow. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
Motion by William Pollock to adjourn. Seconded by Lamar Shoemaker. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 9:49 p.m. The next regular meeting will be held Tuesday, December 28, 2021.
