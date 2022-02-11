Unofficial Feb. 7, 2022
* The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Lamar Shoemaker, William Pollock, and Richard Lehmkuhl. Also present was Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles. County Attorney, Kevin Hill, was present for a portion of the meeting. Lamar Shoemaker opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. All recited the Pledge of Allegiance. Richard Lehmkuhl led the meeting with a prayer.
* Solid Waste Director, George Bruning, and IT Director, Sandy Carter, discussed the price increase for the scale program at the landfill.
* Motion by William Pollock to approve the January 31, 2022, minutes with the following correction.
EXECUTIVE SESSION
Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, requested a 5 minute executive session. Motion by William Pollock for a 5 minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the two commissioners and Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by Lamar Shoemaker. Closed 8:36 a.m. Opened 8:41 a.m. No binding action was taken. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Tax Change Order 2021-48 signed and approved.
* Road & Bridge Secretary, Tami Lehmkuhl, discussed a tube policy pertaining to tubes longer than 40 feet. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to adopt the Brown County Tube Policy as written. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Town and Country EMS Director, Duke Koerperich, discussed replacing one of the ambulances. Koerperich will keep the current box and move it to the new chassis. The cost for the new ambulance will be $82,528, with a delivery date of June or July. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to allow Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, to solicit interest rates for the purchase of a new ambulance. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to approve the elevator modernization specifications sheet. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented the 2021 Fixed Assets Inventory for the commission’s approval. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to approve the 2021 Fixed Assets Inventory as listed. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* The commission discussed jake braking south of the city limits of Hiawatha. The commission would like to table the discussion until next Monday.
* Motion by William Pollock to release the temperature check mandate at the courthouse. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Commissioner Lehmkuhl requested a 3 minute executive session. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl for a 3 minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners and Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by William Pollock. Closed 9:20 a.m. Opened 9:23 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* Motion to recess to the basement for viewing of inventory. Meeting recessed at 9:24. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to recess to the basement. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried. Commission meeting is back in session at 10:08.
* After viewing the basement and its contents, the commission would like to move forward with disposal of excess inventory in the basement with the exception of inventory the county is required to keep by statute or any inventory of historical value.
* Motion by William Pollock to adjourn. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
Meeting adjourned at 10:09 a.m. The next regular meeting will be held Monday, February 14, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.