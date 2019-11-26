Unofficial Nov. 25 Minutes
The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Keith Olsen, Dwight A. Kruse and Richard L. Lehmkuhl. Also present were Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley and Brown County Deputy Clerk Dawn Boyles.
The Nov. 6 payroll of $141,885.61 was approved as follows: General $72,402.97; Road & Bridge $12,942; Election $5,746.24; Technology $1,370.63; Appraiser $7,383.02; Noxious Weed $1,903.88; ACC $10,476.01; JJA Core $10,143.16; Reinvestment Grant $3,087.87; Services for Elderly $2,463.75; Solid Waste $4,609; special MVT $2,640; Employee Ben FICA $8,132.44; Employee Ben KPERS $10,425.27; State Unemploy/Work Comp -$257.83; Insurance -$11,582.80.
Brown County Emergency Manager Don Pounds requested permission from the commissioners to allow him to assist the Sheriff’s Department when necessary. The commissioners agreed. Pounds updated the commissioners on various other activities in his department. Pounds suggested selling the mobile command unit.
Brown County Sheriff John Merchant updated the commission on the 911 Call Center.
Manny Martinez and Ben Walker, custodians, spoke with the commissioners about purchasing a salt spreader.
Brown County Services for the Elderly Director Lori Gray requested a two-minute executive session. Motion by Dwight Kruse for a two minute executive session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners, Services for the Elderly Director Lori Gray and Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Closed at 8:30 a.m.Opened at 8:32 a.m. No binding action was taken.
Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to allow replacement flooring in the American Legion Building at a cost of $5,577. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried. Motion by Dwight Kruse to hire Wanda Davis as Activity Director and accept the resignation of Corbin Gray. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
Motion by Richard Lehnkuhl to purchase a salt spreader for $579 to be split between the sheriff’s budget and the commission budget. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried.
Motion by Richard Lehnkuhl to approve the Nov. 18 minutes. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried.
Brown County resident, Steve Lukert, gave an update on the stretch of Old 75 Highway he would like to be striped next year when the county does chip and seal on the road. Lukert also inquired about a possible traffic count on that stretch of road. The commissioners are concerned about the budget restraints of striping all county roads. The commission stated they are not in favor of taking this route. Commissioner Lehnkuhl suggested possibly lowering the speed limit to 45 miles per hour.
Bryan Stirton, Horton Mayor, requested relief for dumping fees on the demolition of three buildings in downtown Horton. Stirton stated they would like to start the demolition process Monday, Dec. 2. Stirton will return Wednesday with additional information.
Tax Change orders 2019-1 through 2019-5 were signed and approved.
Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley presented a quote of $52,000 for repairs to buildings damaged in the spring storms. Gormley will contact KCAMP about bid requests for the needed repairs.
Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to adjourn. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 9:56 a.m. The next regular meeting will be Wednesday, Nov. 27 to approve month end bills.
