May 4, 2020
The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Dwight A. Kruse, Keith Olsen, and Richard L. Lehmkuhl. Also present was Brown Deputy County Clerk Dawn Boyles. County Attorney Kevin Hill was present for a portion of the meeting via video conferencing. Dwight A. Kruse opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. Commissioner Lehmkuhl led the meeting with a prayer.
MINUTES: Motion by Keith Olsen to approve the minutes of the April 30, 2020, and the minutes of May 1, 2020, regular meeting. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
ROAD & BRIDGE: Commissioner Kruse announced that Rex Bruning has accepted the Road and Bridge rover position.
COVID 19: The courthouse department heads had a discussion of the struggles to obtain the proper PPE and cleaning supplies needed. County Attorney, Kevin Hill, indicated the courts will only meet via video conferencing through the month of May. Hill suggested the county coordinate the month of June and return at the end of the month to discuss the month of June. Richard Lehmkuhl suggested the county proceed with Phase 1 of the county’s plan to reopen the courthouse on May 19. With appointments Tuesday through Friday from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.
COURTHOUSE REOPENING: Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to proceed with Phase 1 of the county’s plan to reopen the courthouse on May 19th. The courthouse will be closed to the public on Mondays and by appointment only Tuesday through Friday from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. with screening and a limit of 10 people in the courthouse. Seconded by Keith Olsen. Motion carried.
ROOF BID OPENING: Bids for courthouse roof repairs were as follows: CCR Roofing with a bid of $60,314.64; and Midwest Coating with bids for Option 1 being $95,262.87, Option 2 being $75,074.85, and Option 3 being $57,627.81. Motion by Keith Olsen to accept the $57,627.81 from Midwest Coating. Motion died due to lack of a second. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to table the bids to get clarification from KCAMP on the bid specs until May 11, 2020. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried. Keith Olsen voted nay.
COVID-19 Chastity Schumann, NEK Multi County Health, and Don Pounds, Brown County Emergency Management Director, met with the commission via video conference. Chastity Schumann updated the commission on the first confirmed case in Brown County over the weekend.
EXECUTIVE SESSION: Dwight Kruse, requested a 5 minute executive session. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl for a 5 minute executive session on nonelected personnel with the three Commissioners, and Brown County Deputy Clerk, Dawn Boyles, present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by Keith Olsen. Closed 9:04 a.m. Opened 9:09 a.m. No binding action was taken.
4-COUNTY: Judge Jim Patton updated the commission on the guidelines handed down from the Kansas Supreme Court. Court operations can only begin when there is no stay at home orders for the county and municipalities within the county.
EXECUTIVE SESSION: Richard Lehmkuhl, requested a 5 minute executive session. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl for a 5 minute executive session on non-elected personnel with the three Commissioners present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by Keith Olsen. Closed 9:27 a.m. Opened 9:32 a.m. No binding action was taken.
ROAD & BRIDGE: Commissioner Lehmkuhl requested two applicants come in for the district 1 road foreman position.
ROAD & BRIDGE Commissioner Kruse discussed the highway traffic is down about 50 percent and it would affect the amount of road highway funds the county would receive.
EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT: Commissioner Kruse indicated the need for secure storage for supplies due to the COVID-19 epidemic. Lehmkuhl will visit with Emergency Manager, Don Pounds, about the storage available.
Motion by Keith Olsen to adjourn. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 9:42 a.m. The next regular meeting will be held Monday, May 11, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.