July 15, 2019 Minutes
The board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Keith Olsen, Dwight A. Kruse and richard L. Lehmkuhl. Also present were Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley and Deputy County Clerk Dawn boyles. Keith Olsen opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. Pastor James Farris led the meeting with a prayer.
* Motion by Dwight Kruse to approve the July 8, 2019 minutes. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Motion by keith Olsen to approve the publication for invitation to bid on a replacement of a culvert located on Kingfisher Road in District 2. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried.
* Bids for a new pick-up truck for District 2 were as follows: Hiawatha Ford for a 2019 F250 extended cab for $28,375 and a regular cab 2019 F250 for $26,334, Foster ford for a 2019 F250 extended cab for #37,712.80 and regular cab F250 for $35,559.80, Lewis Chevrolet for a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado extended cab for $29,979.40 and for a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado regular cab for $29,321.80. Motion by Keith Olsen to accept the Hiawatha Ford bid for a 2019 F250 at $28,375. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried.
* Brown County Treasurer Cheryl Lippold informed the commissioners that her office had sent out 1,000 delinquent tax letters July 1, 2019 and the delinquent tax list will be published in the newspaper on Aug. 1, 2019. Lippold also updated the board on classes that her employees would need to attend before the next tax season.
* The commissioners signed the tonnage report for the solid waste station.
* The commissioners accepted and signed tax change orders 2019-130 through 2019-134.
* Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley requested a five minute executive session to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl for a five minute executive session on non-elected with the three commissioners and Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Closed at 8:39 a.m. Opened at 8:44 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* Brown County IT Director Sandy Carter updated the commissioners on the projects in the Computer Department.
* Matt Sprick, NRCS, discussed the Emergency Watershed Protection Plan and two sites that would be eligible for the Pony Creek Bank Stabilization and the one site eligible for the Laus Creek Tributary Bank Stabilization. If funding is received, the projects must be finished within 220 days. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to approve Laus Creek tributary Bank Stabilization on 290th Street and one of the Pony Creek Bank Stabilization on Prairie Road. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried.
* Brown County Register of Deeds Nellie Brockhoff updated the commissioners on the activities in the Register of Deeds office. Brockhoff indicated there has not been any wind energy filings since June.
* Brown County Appraiser Steve Markham updated the commissioners on the activities in the Appraiser Department. Markham indicated they would like to complete the land analysis within the next couple of weeks.
* Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley presented the applications that had been received for the Emergency Manager position. Gormley will contact three of the applicants for interviews next Monday.
Mmotion by Dwight Kruse to adjourn. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 9:45 a.m. The next regular meeting will be Monday, July 22.
