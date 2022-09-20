A Brown County murder case has been moved to federal court.

A 32-year-old Kickapoo Reservation resident - Stryder Keo - was arrested on Sunday, July 17 in connection with a shooting death of William Blacksmith, age 35 of Whiting, that had occurred earlier that morning.

