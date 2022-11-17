A Brown County native was inducted into the National Association of Farmbroadcaster’s Hall of Fame on Thursday during their annual convention at Westin Crown Center in Kansas City.
Kathy (Trentman) Patton Strunk grew up on a 1950’s diversified farm near Fairview, where she was active in 4-H, sports, church and helping brothers, Lewis and Lester, on the farm. Her parents, Harold and Katherine, supported her efforts to pursue a college degree.
In 1995, the Trentman family was honored by Kansas States’ Livestock and Meat Industry Council as “Stockmen of the Year."
Upon graduation from Hiawatha High School Strunk attended Kansas State University and Washburn University where she graduated with a Bachelor in Education. While being an elementary teacher in Hiawatha, Kathy pursued a “Masters in Education” (Stoffer Scholar).
During this time, she assisted Kelly Lenz, Farm Director of WIBW radio and television, creating an “Ag Day Coloring Book” promotion. Upon completion of the promotion, WIBW offered her a job as Farm Editor. In 1981, duties of the WIBW Farm Department included three hours “on air” of live broadcast on AM 580 radio and a 30-minute program on WIBW Channel 13 television "Mid-Day in Kansas."
Her career in broadcast took off after that.
Serving the Kansas agricultural community was an integral part of the WIBW Farm Department. Strunk was also on several boards: “Ag in the Classroom,” “Governor’s Rural Task Committee” and a was founding member of the “Kansas Agriculture and Rural Leadership Program”.
Foreign travel was a very important part of the WIBW Farm Department, as Strunk provided reports to her listeners from 12 foreign countries.
"In 1994, broadcasting from Hanoi on a U.S. Feed and Grains Council Mission was noteworthy," she said. "However, introducing Willie Nelson at a Kansas State University concert is truly a memorable moment!"
From 1981-1999, Strunk was the recipient of numerous awards from state and national agricultural organizations; Kansas State Extension and the YWCA’s “Professional Woman of the Year” in 1996. Two of her "Ag Issues” programs were recognized with an "Oscar in Agriculture" award. It was during this time frame, as Kathy Patton, she became Assistant Farm Director of WIBW and Farm Director of the Kansas and Nebraska Agriculture Network. During the 1994 NAFB Convention, she was named the “Farm Broadcaster of the year” – the first female to achieve this honor.
Strunk’s career path changed again in 1999 when she accepted a position at the Kansas Legislature as Communications Director for the Kansas Speaker of the House. While at the Kansas Capitol, she was also chief of staff for the Kansas House Majority Leader’s Office.
Currently, she volunteers at the Midwest Dream Car Collection. Throughout her career, she has maintained an active role with her corn and soybean farm. In 1999, Agriculture Secretary Ann Vennemen appointed her to the United Soybean Board.
Kathy and her husband, Mike, reside near Silverlake, where they operate a harvest and livestock operation. Their oldest son, Ryan Patton and his wife, Stephanie, and children farm near Hiawatha. Their other son, Trent Strunk, lives in North Carolina with his fiancee, Catherine Anderson, where he is an Indy car simulation engineer.
Strunk said Mario Andrettis’ quote: “If you’re so afraid of failure, you will never succeed”, best describes her career path of 50 years.
