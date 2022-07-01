A native of Brown County who spent 30-plus years working in the field of journalism has turned his penchant for writing into fiction.
Giles Lambertson is a native of Fairview. He is the son of Alonzo and Ruth Lambertson, who farmed north of this Brown County community. The 78-year-old former journalist has been living in Uvalde, Texas for the past 8 years.
A graduate of the University of Kansas, Lambertson has worked in the field of Journalism for 30-plus years. This includes a stint in the early 1990s as editor of the Hiawatha World, along with newspapers in Missouri, Ohio and North Carolina. He worked as a photographer-darkroom tech, reporter, editor, editorial page editor, columnist.
After working at the Daily World in the mid-1990s, Lambertson eventually returned East and retired from a daily newspaper in a small town in North Carolina. He has been freelancing for magazines ever since.
Journalism runs in the family, as his brother, David Lambertson, is publisher-editor of the Fairview Enterprise.
Lambertson still keeps his hand in the world of journalism as a freelance writer on assignment, but his most recent projects have brought to light Gillespie Lamb — which is the pen name Lambertson writes under for his fiction work.
“The Beamy Courage of Gerta Scholler,” was Lamb’s first published novel in 2017. Lambertson said the novel is a middle-grades reader about a New York City orphan who rides one of the “orphan trains” to an adopting family in Kansas.
“From era to era, the fears and dreams of children remain the same.... to be safe... to be loved... to have fun... and sometimes just to stay alive in a predatory environment. In 1867, Gerta Scholler is an orphan in a new world. She becomes a reluctant wayfarer on a rumbling train journey from the East Coast to the nation’s hinterland. There, after a horrific attack on her new family, Gerta again finds herself alone, this time in a primitive place where a snarling enemy stalks her.” ~ The Beamy Courage of Gerta Scholler
Lambertson said he recently came upon the following review of the book:
”The Beamy Courage of Gerta Scholler by Gillespie Lamb is a remarkable historical novel for middle-grade readers. It’s about courage, learning to be true to yourself no matter what, and what it means to be a survivor. I can’t even express how much I love this book and how much I admire Gerta. I didn’t want her story to end. It’s so painfully beautiful, tragic, and unforgettable. This is one of the few profound novels of hope and faith, challenges, and resilience that stole my heart and I hope that Lamb will write more of Gerta. This captivating piece of historical fiction is a must, not just for historical fiction fans, but also for everyone fond of stories about orphaned children.” ~ Reviewed by Emma Megan for Readers’ Favorite
Lambertson’s second novel under the pen name of Gillespie Lamb is coming out in August and is called “The Junkyard Dick.” It’s about a Texas salvage yard operator, who has a penchant for solving crimes locally.
”Tak Sweedner is young, a successful salvage yard operator, and a respected amateur sleuth. He also is buddies with childhood friend Roque Zamarripa, whom he admires extravagantly, and gal-pal Emma Townsend, with whom he seems to be falling in love between bouts of exasperation at her charming independence. All in all, life in small-town South Texas is good for Tak. He just wishes people would quit trying to kill him.” ~ The Junkyard Dick
After more than 30 years in the world of journalism writing hard news, features and much more, Lambertson is enjoying delving into the world of fiction writing.
“I find pleasure in reading fiction, always have, literary as well as commercial,” he said. “Stories are a great way to talk about a subject or portray a place or simply escape into another realm. Whereas newswriting can be very formulaic—the 5 Ws and all that—or at least it used to be that way before journalism schools fell in love with creating narratives, fiction gives a writer lots of ways to express whatever is on his or her mind. The 5 Ws may still be there, but a reader has to work a little harder to see them.”
The topics for his novels come from personal interests of Lambertson.
“Through the years, I had heard of orphan trains, some of which carried children to Kansas families,” Lambertson said. “It seemed like an intriguing foundation for a story. I don’t recall how the orphaned Gerta Scholler came together in my mind, but I know I immediately liked her as a character. I still do.”
Lambertson wanted to highlight the ability of a young blue-collar guy to puzzle out and solve crimes with his newest novel.
“I guess you know “dick” is an old term meaning detective; I probably should have explained that for the benefit of younger readers,” he said “I enjoy mysteries. They are an entertaining diversion from weightier subjects and the main character, Tak Sweedner, is an entertaining guy, or at least I found him so.”
In other project coming up, Lambertson said a nonfiction book is coming out in July about an airfield where, after World War I, aviation was greatly advanced.
“I helped the author, Jerry Koszyk, pull together the book,” he said. “It is titled, Aviation Pioneers of McCook Field. Later this year, I will be starting research on a biography of my grandfather, W.P. Lambertson, who was a Republican congressman. Then there are various fictional pieces I’m working on.”
Both of Lambertson’s novels under the pen name Gillespie Lamb are on Amazon, Goodreads, Barnes and Noble and information about them are found on the website www.gillespielamb.com.
