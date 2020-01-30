Brown County has a new website.
Sandy Carter, director of IT with the county, said the new site, www.brcoks.org, is secure, ADA compliant and is easier to navigate.
“You will find ample information on the home page,” she said. “The Government/Departments section has links to all of the offices of Brown County. The next section is a new dedicated page for all election information. On this page, you can find listings of city officials, election notices, sample ballots, township officers, election results, and much more.”
Carter said they have several new offerings for viewers. “Find It Fast” is a section that lists everything available on the website and allows people to locate information faster if not sure what department to contact.
“Email Notifications” allows people to subscribe to receive an email from Brown County on events, such as when news items are added to the site, Agenda or Minutes are posted, job openings, etc.
“There are several items to choose from when you sign up and this list will grow as we expand our website,” she said. “This is not a mass email so you do not need to worry that others will be able to see your email address.”
Carter said the email will come from Brown County, KS <cmsmailer@civicplus.com> and will provide the information requested.
“We continue to improve our site with more content added all the time,” Carter said. “Our goal is to make this site a source of valuable information for the public and our hope is to have more interaction with the citizens of Brown County and beyond.”
Anyone with questions can contact Carter at (785) 742-7620.
“We invite you to visit www.brcoks.org soon and often.”
