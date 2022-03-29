The Brown County Sheriff's Department was presented the Platinum AAA Community Traffic Safety Award this week at the Brown County Commission meeting.
Bob Hamilton, Kansas Department of Transportation Law Enforcement liaison presented the Platinum AAA Community Traffic Safety Award to Brown County Undersheriff Brian Guilliams.
Sheriff John Merchant said this is the fifth consecutive year that Brown County has received the highest award for their efforts in public and traffic safety through KDOT and AAA insurance.
"In order to obtain the platinum status, which is the highest award given, agencies must meet many requirements all geared towards educating and working with the public
on traffic safety," he said.
Sheriff Merchant said Brown County Sheriff's office has implemented the Seatbelts Are For Everyone (SAFE) program as well as one of the few agencies to teach First Aid, CPR and AED training to high school students.
"Many other programs and initiatives have been provided to help inform and educate county residents which enabled the Sheriff's office to earn this most prestigious award," Sheriff Merchant said.
According to Hamilton, "The people of Brown County are very fortunate to have such dedicated officers at their Sheriff's office."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.