Brown County will receive nearly $2 million in COVID-19 relief funds through the American Rescue Plan Act.
Don Pounds, Emergency Management Director for the county, told the Brown County Commission the news at Monday morning's regular meeting. He suggested forming a committee to oversee how the funds should be spent. He said the county has until the end of 2024 to spend the money. Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill suggested holding off appointing anyone to the committee until the county secures an accounting firm to oversee the funds.
Commissioners voted to have County Clerk Dawn Boyles secure an accounting firm for this purpose.
Also at Monday's meeting, the commissioners held discussions on county wages. With the county budgets submitted for the commissioners approval in the near future, some departments have asked for increases to compensate for higher wages. Commissioner Richard Lehmkuhl said he felt that wages for some county positions were low and he recommended the commission review these budgets closely and make sure the county personnel was being compensated appropriately. He noted that some area counties paid much higher and that he didn't want to lose valuable county employees to other entities due to wages.
Commissioner Bill Pollock expressed concern on how to pay for the raises, and Commissioner Lehmkuhl said he felt that most departments had enough funds built up in reserves to allow for the raises asked for.
"We want to keep the good people we have," he said.
In other business:
* Tami Lehmkuhl, Road and Bridge Secretary, discussed an email she received from KDOT for the Off System Bridge program for the 2023 year which starts in October 2022. She forwarded the information on to Brady Hedstrom, BG Consultants, for his input on bridges that would eligible for the program.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented the three financing bids for a three year term for the District 3 backhoe. The bids were as follows: Bank of Blue Valley with an interest rate of 2.1% for an annual payment and 2.05% for a semi-annual payment; Citizens State Bank and Trust with an interest rate of .95%; and GN Bank with an interest rate of 2.29%. William Pollock motioned to accept Citizen State Bank’s interest rate of .95%. It was seconded by Lamar Shoemaker and approved 3-0.
* The commission voted to approve the Cereal Malt Beverage License for Casino White Cloud.
* Wanda Davis, Services for the Elderly Director, discussed her 2022 budget. Davis also discussed the hot meal program within her department. Commissioner Shoemaker would like information on how the program was originally designed. Commissioner Lehmkuhl requested the services in writing that Mission Village would be willing to administer.
