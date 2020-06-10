Brown County Relay For Life events have been canceled for 2020.
This is according to committee chairman Laurie Neemann, who confirmed the event set for Saturday, Aug. 8 has been canceled due to the uncertainty of the social climate due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Cancellations also include the Relay for Life vendor fair. Organizers hope to be back in action next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.