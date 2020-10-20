Coronavirus

COVID-19 has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

The Multi-County Health Department is reporting 193 COVID-19 cases and five deaths in Brown County.

This number was updated as of Oct. 20 and also noted there were 25 active cases and no hospitalizations as of that date.

In other local counties, Atchison has seen a considerable spike in cases and is reporting 500 as of Wednesday, along with a total of five deaths. Nemaha County is reporting 264 cases, Doniphan 186 and Jackson 298. Statewide, as of Monday there are 74,456 cases, have been 3,506 hospitalizations and 952 deaths.

The Health Department is advising local residents call a healthcare provider if experiencing any signs of COVID-19. Symptoms include fever, chills, fatigue, muscle aches, headache, sore throat, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, loss of smell or loss of taste, congestion or runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

Halloween Guidance

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued guidance for Halloween 2020.

NOT RECOMMENDED:

Gatherings, events or parties with non -household members

Carnivals, festivals, live entertainment, and haunted house attractions

Door to door trick or treating – difficult to maintain proper social distance and to ensure that everyone is properly wearing face coverings

Traveling to other counties to attend fall festivals

“Trunk or treating” — difficult to avoid crowding and sharing of food

RECOMMENDATIONS:

Correctly wear a cloth face covering to prevent disease spread

Avoid confined spaces, including indoor spaces that do not allow for easy social distancing Practice social distancing

Practice regular hand washing, wash often with soap and water, or hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Clean frequently touched items

GUIDANCE FOR HOMES ACCEPTING TRICK OR TREATERS:

Wear a face covering when answering the door or coming into contact with others

Wash hands at regular intervals

Sanitize frequently touched items regularly

Do not use grab bowls

Consider placing items in your yard or 6ft apart on your porch and advise kids to take one/replenish as needed

For more guidance please visit KHDEKS.gov.

