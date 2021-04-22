The Brown County Health Department has alerted the public that there have been two identified cases of a COVID variant identified within the county.
According to a news release from the NEK Multi-County Health Department, the B.1.1.7 COVID variant has been identified with two cases, which are being closely monitored by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Information on the variants found in each county can be found at www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas.
The Health Department encourages local residents to contact them to schedule a vaccine at 742-2505 and continue to wear masks in public places and during large gatherings, practice social distancing and proper hand washing. If a person starts to show symptoms, they are advised to get tested and stay home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.