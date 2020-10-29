The Multi-County Health Department is reporting 232 COVID-19 cases and five deaths in Brown County.
This number was updated as of Oct. 28 and also noted there were 41 active cases and no hospitalizations as of that date.
In other local counties, Atchison has seen a considerable spike in cases and is reporting 512 as of Oct. 23, along with a total of five deaths. Nemaha County is reporting 334 cases, Doniphan 207 and Jackson 329. Statewide, as of Wednesday there are 82,045 cases, have been 3,752 hospitalizations and 1,007 deaths.
The Health Department is advising local residents call a healthcare provider if experiencing any signs of COVID-19. Symptoms include fever, chills, fatigue, muscle aches, headache, sore throat, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, loss of smell or loss of taste, congestion or runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.
Halloween Guidance
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued guidance for Halloween 2020.
Not recommended:
Gatherings, events or parties with non -household members
Carnivals, festivals, live entertainment, and haunted house attractions
Door to door trick or treating – difficult to maintain proper social distance and to ensure that everyone is properly wearing face coverings
Traveling to other counties to attend fall festivals
“Trunk or treating” — difficult to avoid crowding and sharing of food
Recommendations:
Correctly wear a cloth face covering to prevent disease spread
Avoid confined spaces, including indoor spaces that do not allow for easy social distancing Practice social distancing
Practice regular hand washing, wash often with soap and water, or hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
Clean frequently touched items
Guidance for homes accepting trick or treaters:
Wear a face covering when answering the door or coming into contact with others
Wash hands at regular intervals
Sanitize frequently touched items regularly
Do not use grab bowls
Consider placing items in your yard or 6ft apart on your porch and advise kids to take one/replenish as needed
For more guidance please visit KHDEKS.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.