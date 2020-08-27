County health officials are reporting the first COVID-19 related death in Brown County.
The NEK Multi-County Health Department issued a press release on Thursday stating that a county resident over the age of 65 had died due to the coronavirus.
“Our office is saddened to report the first death due to COVID-19 in Brown County,” according to the news release. “The individual was a Brown County resident over the age of 65. Due to the sensitive nature of this matter no further details will be shared. Our condolences to the family during this difficult time.”
As of Wednesday, Aug. 26, the county is reporting 70 positive cases, with 1,213 total tests conducted, 3 hospitalizations and 57 recovered. On Wednesday, the total of positive cases in Kansas had reached 39,937 with 2,226 hospitalizations, 437 statewide deaths and 355,160 negative tests.
The NEK Multi-County Health Department is urging residents to stay home when feeling ill, wash hands frequently and wear masks when social distancing cannot be maintained.
