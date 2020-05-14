Brown County announced Thursday two more positive COVID-19 coronavirus cases, according to a press release from the NEK Multi-County Health Department.
According to the press release, the individuals are in isolation and following the recommendations of health officials. The Brown County Health Department has begun work on identifying contacts of the individuals.
“We continue to recommend that persons that have symptoms associated with a respiratory illness stay home and CALL your medical provider if your symptoms require medical attention and make sure you or your medical provider notify the Brown County Health Department if COVID 19 testing is done or if you are advised to quarantine.”
The NEK Multi-County Health Department officials say its office continues to collaborate with health care providers in the community.
For accurate COVID-1 information, please go to:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) COVID-19: www.govstatus.egov.com/coronavirus
Center for Disease Control (CDC) www.cdc.gov/coronavirus2019-nCoV/index.html
NEK Multi-County Health Department Brown: www.nekmulticounty.org.
