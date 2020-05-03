Brown County saw its first positive COVID-19 coronavirus case on Sunday, according to a press release from the NEK Multi-County Health Department.
According to the press release, issued Sunday evening, the individual is in isolation and following the recommendations of health officials.
"The Brown County Health Department has begun to work on identifying contacts of the individual," according to the news release from Chastity Schumann, Brown County Health Officer. "We continue to recommend that persons that have symptoms associated with a respiratory illness stay home and CALL your medical provider if your symptoms require medical attention and make sure you or your medical provider notify the Brown County Health Department if COVID 19 testing is doen or if you are advised to quarantine."
The NEK Multi-County Health Department officials say its office continues to collaborate with health care providers in the community.
As of Sunday morning, there were 5,030 positive cases in Kansas and 134 deaths throughout 80 counties. This did not include the case for Brown County announced that evening.
For accurate KCOVID-1 information, please go to:
* Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) COVID-19: www.govstatus.egov.com/coronavirus
* Center for Disease Control (CDC) www.cdc.gov/coronavirus2019-nCoV/index.html
* NEK Multi-County Health Department Brown: www.nekmulticounty.org.
