Brown County has reported the fourth COVID related death and is reporting a big spike in cases with 120 positive this week.
On Monday, the Brown County Health Department issued a statement notifying of the fourth COVID-related death - an individual in her 60s. No other information is available.
"Residents are encouraged to notify their primary health care provider if experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19," according to the Health Department.
Symptoms include fever, fatigue, headache, sore throat, body aches, cough, difficulty breathing, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of taste and smell and runny nose.
"Please do your part to slow the spread of this disease in our community by wearing a mask in public, practicing social distancing, washing hands often and avoiding groups/crowds," according to the Health Department.
Due to an increase in cases, the Health Department has issued the following statement:
"We can work together to help slow the spread of COVID-19. If you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, we will call you and ask you to self-quarantine at home for 14 days from the day that you were exposed. Do you part to keep your family and your community safe: answer the call to slow the spread.
If you have been in close contact with someone with COVID-19, someone from Brown County Health Department or KDHE will call you to inform you that you’ve been exposed and ask you to stay at home and self-quarantine. Staying at home helps keep you, your family, and your community safe. Choose to be part of the solution and help us slow the spread of COVID-19.
If you are sick with COVID-19, someone from Brown County Health Department or KDHE will call you to check on your health, discuss who you’ve been in contact with and ask you to stay at home to self-isolate. This information is collected for health purposes only and will not be shared. Your name will not be revealed to those you came in contact with, unless you give permission. Do your part to keep your family and your community safe from COVID-19: answer the call to slow the spread.
If you are sick with COVID-19, plan to self-isolate for 14 days. Self-isolation means staying at home in a room away from other people and pets, and using a separate bathroom, if possible. Self-isolation is critical to protecting those who you live with, as well as your community. If you need support or assistance while self-isolating, we may be able to assist. Choose to be part of the solution and help us slow the spread of COVID-19.
If you are placed into isolation by Public Health you may not leave your home except to seek medical treatment. If you cannot obtain needed items such as groceries or medications please call us and we will help ensure you get those necessary items. 785-742-2505.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.