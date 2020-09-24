Brown County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases this week.
According to the Brown County Health Department's report on Wednesday, there are 113 positive cases in the county with 3 deaths, two currently hospitalized and 87 recovered.
"This has been the worst week for COVID-19 in our county," according to a statement on the Health Department's Facebook page. "Schools and businesses are being affected. Please do your part by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, avoiding groups/crowds and washing hands often."
Other local counties have also seen increases and Highland Community College is noting a positive case on their Facebook page. The college notes it is requesting students and employees self isolate when symptomatic or directly exposed to a positive case. This is the first positive case noted on campus since August.
According to Kansas numbers posted Wednesday, there are 55,226 cases from 105 counties with 621 deaths reported. Doniphan County has 96 confirmed, Nemaha County 102, Jackson 234 and Leavenworth 2,023.
