The following is the Brown County Sheriff's report:
* On Dec. 27, at approximately 8:45 p.m. a Brown County Deputy initiated a traffic stop in the vicinity of US 75 HWY near 200th Rd. Upon interdiction, the driver Grant Amon, 18, Netawaka was arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
* On Dec. 26, at approximately 9 p.m., a Brown County deputy investigated a report of a Child in Need of Care concern in Hiawatha. Upon investigation it was learned that illegal drug activity was present at that location. A number of cultivated marijuana plants, grow lights, DABS and approximately 15 grams of marijuana were taken into evidence. Brown County arrested Eric Clary, 50, and Starlette Clary 37, both of Hiawatha on charges of Felony Cultivate Controlled Substance < 50 plants, Felony Child Endangerment X2, Felony No Drug Tax Stamp and Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
* On Dec. 25, at approximately 10 p.m. a Brown County deputy stopped a vehicle east of Hiawatha on US 36 HWY for speeding over 100 mph. Upon conclusion of the stop, the driver Joselyn Davis, 20, of Lenexa was arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and passenger Quinn Gamino, 20, Horton was arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Hallucinogenic Drug and possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
