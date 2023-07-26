top story Brown County Sheriff’s Office School Supply Drive is back Hiawatha World Joey May Author email Jul 26, 2023 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Community members are encouraged to help kids in our community achieve success this school year by donating new school supplies to the Brown County Sheriff's School Supply Drive.Traditional supplies like pencils and paper in addition to Kleenex, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes are all needed and appreciated.Drop off school supply donations of all kinds in the lobby of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office - from now through Aug. 18 – any time – day or night. They are always open!All supplies collected will be delivered to schools in Horton and Hiawatha.Monetary donations are welcome and will be used for additional supplies.Call Cynthia at 785-742-3188 if you have questions. More from this section Britain's first £1 million footballer dies aged 69 Step Counts Aren't Just for the Healthy: They Also Help Heart Failure Patients Large Amount of Marijuana Washes Up Loose on Florida Beach Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Hiawatha girl earns silver at Special Olympics Local bowlers win at Special Olympics Brown County Sheriff’s Office School Supply Drive is back The Good Shepherd HCVB announces Halloween Frolic logo contest Transition to Organic info session set for Aug. 14 Search warrant leads to five drug arrests Brown County Sheriff Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDixon, Kylee E. 1990-2023Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska breaks ground on Foreign Trade ZoneHealth Alert Manhattan: Bipolar Disorder Increases Death Rates. Doctor ExplainsHiawatha swimmers take top spots at leagueHiawatha schools to welcome new teachers for 2023-2024 school yearPaperboy mural pays homage to early 20th century newspapersShakeup in local government sends County Clerk to City in one dayCity Commission updated on maple leaf statue plansLocal bowlers win at Special OlympicsNational Night Out returns to Hiawatha Images Videos CommentedHistorical Society planning Annual Meeting-Ice Cream Social (2)Cleaning The House Is A Great Way to Bond With Kids (1)One Early Signal That Parkinson's Progression Could Be Swift (1)Braves gear up for busy Saturday after loss to Corning (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
