A new phone scam is circulating in the area, and Brown County Sherriff John Merchant wants local citizens to be aware.
Merchant said he has received multiple reports of county residents receiving unsolicited phone calls regarding Amazon accounts. When the residents refuse to give information, the caller has become aggressive and hostile, demanding account and financial information, and, in one instance, threatening to revoke Amazon privileges. One of the calls was identified as having originated in Neosho, Missouri.
The sheriff said that to this point he is not aware of any local residents giving out information, and he is appreciative for the reports he has received.
“As always, please do not give out any personal or financial information over the phone or computer,” Merchant said, adding that caller ID is not always accurate.
Finally, the sheriff reminded citizens to be aware and to report any similar problems.
“If you feel you have been a victim of a scam, notify your local law enforcement agency at once,” he said.
